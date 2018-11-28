Shannon Sharpe Isn’t Convinced that Ingram is LeBron’s No. 2

Shannon Sharpe didn’t hold back on an episode of “Undisputed,” where he railed against the Los Angeles Lakers for their poor showing against the Denver Nuggets last night.

The game was moderately close–at least at first–but the Nuggets blew it open in the third quarter to eventually win by 32 points.

Yes, you read that right. And this clip sums it up pretty well:

Jamal Murray can't stop trolling the Lakers. 👋https://t.co/7gfAFRYeedpic.twitter.com/0HqmSU5XAu — For The Win (@ForTheWin) November 28, 2018

LeBron James had an uncharacteristically slow night. He scored 10 points in the first quarter alone but scored only 4 more points throughout the following three quarters. Brandon Ingram ended with 14 as well, and no other Laker reached double figures besides Kyle Kuzma, who was the team’s leading scorer with 21.

The devastating loss on the road begs the question: Can this Lakers team fill in the gaps if LeBron has an off night?

Let’s be fair, off nights are rare for the current greatest player in the league. But they happen nonetheless. And what does it say about the team at large if they can’t adapt?

Shannon Sharpe Thinks LeBron Doesn’t Have a True No. 2 Player

Up to this point, most people have pointed to Brandon Ingram as the second option to LeBron. He’s a talented young player with a length and athleticism that bodes well for his future, but he is only averaging 15.7 points and 4.4 rebounds this season.

Sharpe went off on Ingram during a segment of “Undisputed”:

"LeBron is clearly the best player on the team — I believe he's the best player in the NBA. Right now, they haven't found a true No. 2. LeBron says Brandon Ingram's got next. At what? Playground? Because today, Kyle Kuzma is the second best player on that team." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/t8NSTlhH2l — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 28, 2018

I don’t think Sharpe was arguing that Kuzma is better than Ingram, or that LeBron sees him as his No. 2 even after his team-high performance last night. Kuzma’s numbers are streaky, and he too is averaging just 16.6 points per game. It’s not a negligible contribution, but somebody has to answer the call when LeBron James can’t.

The Lakers currently sit at No. 7 in the conference with an 11-9 record–which isn’t bad considering their rough start and the fact that teams like the Jazz and the Rockets are sitting tragically in the bottom three (what a twist). If they’re to keep that position (or improve it) and prove critics wrong by making it to the playoffs, they’ll have to figure out who LeBron’s No. 2 really is.

Either that, or they’ll have to trade for someone new.