Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup: Jimmy Butler Trade Moves Markelle Fultz to Bench

The Philadelphia 76ers will roll out All-Star Jimmy Butler for the first time since the blockbuster trade last week. Just one day after Butler held his introductory press conference, the excitement surrounding the Sixers’ newest edition will make plenty of headlines. To make things even more exciting, coach Brett Brown has opted to roll out new-look starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Philly fans will get their first look at the new “big three” of Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. This comes after two games in which the team was fairly shorthanded, the first being Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. In that game, both Mike Muscala and Wilson Chandler sat out while Dario Saric and Robert Covington were heading to Minnesota as a part of the trade. Muscala and Chandler will play in Wednesday’s game, leaving the Sixers somewhat close to fully healthy.

The Sixers were able to go on the road following the loss to the Grizzlies and pick up a 124-114 win over the Miami Heat on Monday, even without Butler in the mix. Now, they’ll look to build off that and get their first win of the Butler era on Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the team’s full roster and starting lineup in their first game with Jimmy Butler.

76ers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Magic

C: Joel Embiid*, Amir Johnson

PF: Wilson Chandler*, Mike Muscala, Jonah Bolden

SF: Jimmy Butler*

SG: JJ Redick*, Markelle Fultz, Landry Shamet, Furkan Korkmaz

PG: Ben Simmons*, T.J. McConnell

The lineup was confirmed by Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia, which shows that Markelle Fultz will now move to the bench. To go along with that, this will be Wilson Chandler’s second game starting. As Winters also reported ahead of Monday’s game against the Heat, he’s expected to be off the minute restriction for the first time this season.

As for Butler’s first game in the Sixers lineup, there’s a good possibility he does some heavy lifting and sees big minutes. While JJ Redick can also play small forward (and could even wind up starting there), the team doesn’t have any clear-cut depth at the position. Chandler is another option in that spot, as he can play both forward spots.

It’s certainly worth noting that Redick moved into the lineup over Fultz. In turn, the second-year guard could wind up running the show for the second unit. It’s hard to argue that Redick shouldn’t have been starting all along, as he’s had another strong start to the season. After posting a career-best 17.1 points per game last season, he’s averaging 17.9 points through 15 games this year.

