Stefon Diggs Fantasy: Latest News Makes Vikings WR a Sit in Week 9

There may be no tougher situation to gauge in fantasy football than how to approach a start-sit debate with a talented player in a great matchup who’s battling an injury. Unfortunately, that’s exactly the case with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The talented pass-catcher has a strong matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 9 but is attempting to battle through an injury.

As things stand, Diggs is listed as questionable with a rib injury and his status seems to be very much up in the air. If he’s able to go, there’s always the concern from a fantasy perspective about whether or not he’ll be able to produce at a high level while playing through the injury. While fantasy owners and Diggs alike would surely love for the receiver to be on the field, there likely won’t be a final word on him until Sunday.

Let’s take a look at the best way to approach Diggs’ situation for fantasy owners and whether they should start or sit him (if healthy) this week.

Should You Start or Sit Stefon Diggs?

The good news is that the Lions vs. Vikings game is a 1 p.m. EST kickoff Sunday, so the news will come out in the morning. Obviously, if he’s a no go, then you need to be prepared with an option to replace him. While ESPN revealed that Diggs said he expects to play, the team promoted wideout Chad Beebe from the practice squad, seemingly creating an even bigger question mark.

If Diggs is able to play, he draws a matchup with a Lions team more than capable of giving up big plays. On the season, they’ve allowed just 68 receptions to opposing wideouts, but they’ve gone for 1,027 yards (15.1 yards per reception) with nine touchdowns. It’s a great spot for the big-play potential the Vikings receiver possesses.

I’d lock Diggs in lineups across all formats and league sizes if he’s cleared, but if not then it’s best to head to the waiver wire now (if you haven’t already).

Update

For those hoping to use Diggs, there was some bad news revealed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Vikings wideout is reportedly not expected to play.

Vikings’ WR Stefon Diggs, listed as questionable for Sunday with a rib injury, is not expected to play vs. Lions, per sources. Vikings have a bye week next week, so Diggs will get two weeks to rest his ribs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2018

Diggs is obviously not in play for fantasy barring a change ahead of the game.

