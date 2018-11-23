Steph Curry Injury Update: When Will Steph Curry Return to Play?

The Warriors will seek to snap their losing streak tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers, and they’ll have to continue to take the floor without star point guard Stephen Curry.

Curry was involved in a car accident this morning and is thankfully okay, but the MVP candidate still won’t play tonight as he continues to nurse the groin injury he sustained against the Milwaukee Bucks a few weeks ago.

The team has been struggling without him–they’re currently on a four-game losing streak–but his return to the floor seems close. He was putting up shots after shootaround just a few days ago, and seems to be close to 100%.

Stephen Curry getting up shots after shootaround: pic.twitter.com/8tHSzJzv6r — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 20, 2018

According to Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau, head coach Steve Kerr has hinted that Curry will be back soon. Letourneau reported that Kerr said Curry “has gotten a lot of work on the court” and is “feeling a lot better.”

Based on that shootaround video and the encouraging words from Kerr, the light at the end of the tunnel could be coming soon for the Warriors. Curry will need to be cleared by doctors before he can start practicing fully, but that’s sure to happen soon.

He’ll miss tonight’s game against the Blazers, but don’t be surprised to see him back on the court as soon as next week.

