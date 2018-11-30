WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Responds to Cowboys Fans After Win Over Saints

The Dallas Cowboys made sure ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith ate his words with their Week 13 performance. While the team pulled off a surprising 13-10 upset of the New Orleans Saints, it immediately led to Cowboys fans setting their sights on Smith. The reason for this was due to the analyst’s decision to completely rip apart the Cowboys’ chances to defeat the Saints prior to the game.

The TV and radio personality not only called out the Cowboys but predicted they would lose 45-21 loss in the highly-anticipated Thursday Night Football Game. Smith had plenty to say on top of his prediction, but before we get into that, let’s take a look at his response to the team’s fan base after the win.

Not surprisingly, his effort to give credit consisted of continually bashing the team again and saying “the hell with the Cowboys.”

Listen up Cowboys fans …y’all got me……….TODAY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/80suQt6izn — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 30, 2018

“First of all, a dead clock is right twice a day, let’s get that out of the way. Right now, damn them Cowboys. The defense is elite, there’s no question about it, they showed up, they shut me up, that’s good, fine. You deserve all the props in the world, but you know what comes with it now? Expectations. And every time you expect something from the Dallas Cowboys, they screw up. And I’m predicting that’s exactly what’s going to happen.” Smith began.

That was the extent of the “praise” from Smith in that specific moment, as he then proceeded to directly call out Cowboys fans.

“I gave them their props, but damn it ain’t lasted. To hell with the Cowboys. Them damn fans, they still make me sick. I actually wish I was in Dallas today, right now. I’m not scared to be around those people.” Smith continued.

Stephen A. Smith Actually Praises Cowboys on First Take

For the Cowboys fans who surely loved every minute of that, there was a bit more for you to enjoy, which came during ESPN’s First Take segment Friday. When asked about the game, Stephen A. Smith was as close to speechless as he’s surely ever been.

I’m not quite sure this makes up for showing up in Dallas in a Drew Brees jersey and Cowboy hat. And from there, Smith proceeded to tell ESPN’s Sage Steele that there was “not a damn chance” the Cowboys would take down the Saints.

But at the very least, fans of the team will get a few days to gloat and enjoy this moment, as Dallas is surging upward and knocked off one of the top Super Bowl favorites in a key game.

