Stevenson vs Gvozdyk Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online in USA

WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis “Superman” Stevenson (29-1-1, 24 KO) will defend his title against WBC interim champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (15-0, 12 KO) on Saturday from Quebec City. Here’s how you can watch the fight via live stream in the United States.

In the United States, the fight will be broadcast on Showtime, with the televised portion of the card starting at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the fight on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can then watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can then watch a live stream of the fight on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

Stevenson is the longest-reigning current world champion in the sport (since 2013), but he doesn’t get the respect you’d expect a man with his resume would receive. There is a belief that Stevenson fled his arrangement with HBO to avoid facing a surging Sergey Kovalev.

The two men never met in the ring. Kovalev went on to lose to Andre Ward twice, and Eleider Alvarez stopped him in his last bout. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Stevenson has done nothing but win–sans a majority draw in his previous fight with Badou Jack in May. Despite his victories, Stevenson is still on the hunt for respect. Perhaps he can get a taste of it with a memorable performance against Gvozdyk.

Chances are it won’t be an easy mission for Stevenson. The 31-year-old Gvozdyk is ten years younger. He’s also hungry and determined to remove the interim tag from his title reign. He last fought in March when he scored a unanimous-decision win over Mehdi Amar. Experience could be a factor as Stevenson has had nearly as many championship fights (10) as Gvozdyk has had total bouts (15).

Will this be the night Stevenson hits the wall and is forced to consider his future in the sport, or does he continue to show himself to be amongst the best at 175 pounds? We’ll find out on Saturday night in Quebec City.