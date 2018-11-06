Thunder’s Steven Adams NSFW Reaction to Russell Westbrook Injury

For Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams, the scary injury to teammate Russell Westbrook has virtually nothing to do with basketball. He cares far less about the impact on the team and more about his teammate and friend in Westbrook. After the game, Adams spoke to reporters about the injury and didn’t hold back his feelings.

As ESPN’s Royce Young revealed, Adams’ comments included some NSFW language:

Steven Adams on Russell Westbrook’s injury (some bad words ahead): “It’s s—-. Just real s—-. Feels bad. Sums it up. Feels real bad.” pic.twitter.com/IDkTQWDCrA — Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 6, 2018

“It has nothing to do with [expletive] winning or losing. That’s your boy, that’s the hardest … It’s just [expletive], it’s just real [expletive]. It feels bad, that sums it up, it feels real bad.” Adams told Young.

If you missed the play, here’s a look at what led to Westbrook leaving the game. While going up next to Pelicans’ Anthony Davis, the Thunder star came down on the big man’s foot and brutally rolled his ankle.

Russell Westbrook rolled his left ankle pretty bad pic.twitter.com/TVSga3vtym — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 6, 2018

Following the play, Westbrook was seen grabbing his leg in pain and attempted to quickly get up and make his way towards the locker room but needed assistance. Bleacher Report provided video of Westbrook heading back to the locker room after the play.

Russ limps off the floor after suffering an ankle injury pic.twitter.com/uI9PpLqK28 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2018

Fortunately, there were quite a few updates that came in after the game and it seems Westbrook won’t miss too much time. While the injury looked incredibly bad in the moment and also during the replay’s, the belief is the guard has avoided any serious injury.

