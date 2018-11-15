Tyrese Maxey, UK’s First Official 2019 Signee: Five Fast Facts You Need to Know

Well, it’s official. The UK class of 2019 signees are beginning to turn in their paperwork, and the next set of Wildcats is in the works.

Tyrese Maxey was the first, signing his letter of intent today to become an official member of the University of Kentucky basketball program, and he’s expected to be followed by Dontaie Allen this coming Friday.

Kahlil Whitney will hopefully sign his soon as well, though that still seems up in the air, but it’s a good start for the incoming class of Calipari recruits.

We won’t see him on the court for another year, but there’s lots to be excited about with this incoming freshman. As we eagerly await his 2019 debut, here’s what you need to know about Tyrese Maxey:

1. Coach Cal Loves Him

Coach Cal recently commented on Maxey’s basketball IQ and understanding of the game. “In all the time I’ve watched him play,” Calipari said, “rarely does he make the wrong play. He may not make every shot, but he almost always make the right play. You can tell that he’s a coach’s son.”

He tweeted today after the announcement of Maxey’s signing, further praising the young guard.

.@TyreseMaxey has unbelievable competitive spirit. I love Tyrese’s basketball savvy. He has an elite ability to score the ball, yet he creates shots for his teammates, he defends and he rebounds. https://t.co/UxQWHV76U5 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 14, 2018

Coach Cal has high hopes for the guard out of Texas. He finished his statement with this bold prediction: “Physically he is going to be able to compete with the best in the country.”

2. He is the No. 1 Overall Player in Texas for the Class of 2019

It’s official at South Garland: Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey), the No. 1 overall player in Texas for 2019, signs with Kentucky and four-star guard Chris Harris Jr. (@chrisharris_2) signs with Texas A&M. #txhsbb pic.twitter.com/wFJGjXPSKS — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) November 14, 2018

His announcement that he would be committing to Kentucky (which was made via this sweet video) helped to take Kentucky’s No. 2-ranked recruiting class to No. 1–he is a five-star recruit who averaged 22.5 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his junior season as South Garland High School.

In a move that was shocking to some, Maxey decided to stay at South Garland for his senior year of high school, rather than going to play in college early. He told USA Today:

“I know that may shock some of y’all but for me it came down to me just wanting to be a kid for my last year of high school. I just wanted to be around all of my friends and all of my family one last year, and I don’t want to pass that up. “My dream is to be a McDonald’s All-American too, so I’m just gonna take this year and work hard and do everything possible to make that dream a reality.”

Maxey chose Kentucky over Texas, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, and Michigan.

“Growing up watching Coach Cal-led teams, all the way back to Memphis, he always lets his guards play,” Maxey said in the news release that confirmed the signing. “He has a track record of developing guards and helping them reach their potential. I want to be coached and I know Coach Cal will push me and hold me accountable. I’m happy to be a part of this great tradition.”

3. He was the 2018 Nike EYBL Defensive Player of the Year

Tyrese Maxey is the 2018 NIKE EYBL Defensive Player of the Year 🏆 The No. 1 player is Texas displayed elite on-ball defensive skills all spring, averaging 2.7 steals & over 3 deflections per game. READ 👉🏽 https://t.co/2DacqBY60I pic.twitter.com/HdtNBZ7WMX — D1 Circuit (@D1Circuit) July 6, 2018

While Coach Cal and others have praised Maxey’s skill handling the ball at point, it’s just as important–as maybe even more of a credit to him–that he be able to defend.

“I take pride in stopping the opposing team’s best player,” Maxey told d1circuit.com.

And Maxey certainly can. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award for the Elite Youth Basketball League this year, where he led his team, the Houston Hoops to 10 wins out of 12 games. He averaged 2.7 steals in the league and more than two deflections per game.

“He simply doesn’t take plays off – it’s a trait that can’t be coached and one that separates Maxey from the pack,” says D1 Circuit’s synopsis of the player.

4. He is From Garland, Texas

I can tell you without a doubt that @tyresemaxey is next in line out of Dallas/Garland. Keep grinding, sky is the limit! pic.twitter.com/JHw5OnSCuN — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 12, 2018

Maxey is from Garland, Texas, which is just outside of Dallas.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (pictured above with Maxey) is from nearby Flower Mound and apparently takes pride in the young player’s shared DFW roots, though Smart went to Edward S. Marcus High School and Maxey is currently enrolled at neighboring South Garland.

5. He Plays Best as a Point Guard, but is Effective in all Aspects of the Game

Check out this highlight reel of the new Wildcat, and get ready for some all-around talent. Maxey is 6′ 3″ and about 185 pounds, but he can do it all. He has length and athleticism that allow him to make crazy plays, and his hustle and basketball IQ keep everything tight and in control.

Tack onto that his defensive ability, competitive drive, and ability to get to the rim, and you’ve got yourself an all-around player who has earned the title of No. 1 overall in Texas.

