UCF’s Awesome Uniforms Point to Space Program & Citronaut Mascot

UCF continued their “space game” tradition against Temple which is a nod to the school’s history with the nearby space program. This year’s look features all-black uniforms with reflective numbers, constellations on the shoulders, space font and vintage Citronaut mascot.

The school placed massive attention to detail with specific reasons behind the images and colors. UCF athletics detailed why the school went with the space theme.

The University of Central Florida was founded in 1963 as Florida Technological University, with the mission of supporting the growing United States space program at nearby Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The motto, “Reach for the Stars,” represented the university’s promising aerospace education in engineering, electronics and other technological professions.

Perhaps one of the most impressive things about the uniforms are the reflective numbers that appear to be battery-powered under the lights against Temple.

UCF Re-Introduced the Vintage Citronaut Logo

The uniforms feature a blast from the past with the vintage Citronaut logo on the jerseys and pants. The Citronaut was used briefly when the school was called Florida Technical University and is a fictitious character that points to the Florida citrus and space industries.

GameDay Charge On! Beat Temple KZ let’s roll! Citronaut Space Game. @citronauts pic.twitter.com/ASg8bNxKaW — UCF SteakMan (@EdSteakMan) November 1, 2018

According to UCF, this is the Citronaut’s first appearance on the football uniforms.

The unofficial first mascot of UCF who first appeared on the 1968-1969 school handbook. Although it has made appearances on special baseball and soccer uniforms in the past few years, this is the first time it will ever be worn on the football field.

The UCF campus has streets and buildings named after constellations. Both the helmets and jerseys feature these same constellations from the various names found all over UCF’s Orlando campus. UCF athletics detailed the significance of some of the constellations featured on the jerseys and helmets.

The constellations used represent roads and buildings on campus at UCF, including Orion (the name of the road that circles Spectrum Stadium) with his club or sword drawn at Taurus the bull, the victim of Orion’s strike. Taurus represents the opponent and the conquered. The outline of the Arecibo telescope, the largest fully operational radio telescope on the planet – the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico is under UCF Management. The flight coordinates “SS50 R-090/31 LC39A” that shows how the 50-yard line of Spectrum Stadium lines up on the exact latitude as Launch Complex 39A, NASA’s most historic launch pad, 31 miles to the east.

UCF introduced “Canaveral Blue”, a new color named after the Cape Canaveral waters. It is a sharp contrast from the black, gold and grey used on the traditional Knights uniform.

The Knights made a complete overhaul to their uniforms after UCF hired Scott Frost as head coach. Frost brought with him serious Nike ties from his time as Oregon offensive coordinator. UCF has kept the flashy uniforms alive under new head coach Josh Heupel with ideas like the space-theme as well as the helmet stickers where players can pick their hometown area code to display on the front.

READ NEXT: UCF Proves College Football Playoff Still Has Its Flaws