UFC Star Jon Jones Would Be A Cop If He Wasn’t A Fighter

UFC former light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones wanted to be a police officer before he became a fighter.
“I know it’s not the most popular profession,” Jones told me in an interview via the Scoop B Radio Podcast.
“But, being a cop is cool to me. These guys are here to serve and protect, there the one’s that rescue your mom when you’re not there, help your grandma when she falls down. I look for the good guys in the law enforcement agencies and what they have to offer.”
Jones said that his perception of law enforcement changed when he was in high school and he gained exponential respect for the men and women in blue.
“On lunch breaks, a police officer would stand and watch over us during recess,” recounted Jones. “I used to go up to police officers and would talk to them about their career. They used to teach me a lot of life lessons about people and some of the negative things of the world and things I wasn’t aware of and I just found it very fascinating. I made up my mind that I would be like the guy carrying the gun and helping others out. It didn’t happen like that, but I’m glad I chose the path that I chose.”
