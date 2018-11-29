UFC Star Jon Jones Would Be A Cop If He Wasn’t A Fighter

UFC former light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones wanted to be a police officer before he became a fighter.

“I know it’s not the most popular profession,” Jones told me in an interview via the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“But, being a cop is cool to me. These guys are here to serve and protect, there the one’s that rescue your mom when you’re not there, help your grandma when she falls down. I look for the good guys in the law enforcement agencies and what they have to offer.”

Jones said that his perception of law enforcement changed when he was in high school and he gained exponential respect for the men and women in blue.