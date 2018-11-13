Warriors vs Clippers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors head south to Staples Center for a Pacific Division showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBA TV (nationally), NBC Sports Bay Area (in Warriors markets) and Fox Sports Prime Ticket (in Clippers markets). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and Fox Sports Prime Ticket (local markets) are all included in the main Fubo bundle, which has 85 channels and is tailored towards sports. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC Sports Bay Area and Fox Sports Prime Ticket are included in the “Sling Blue” channel package, while NBA TV is available in the “Sports Extra” add-on. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Hulu With Live TV

NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and Fox Sports Prime Ticket (local markets) are included in the “Hulu with Live TV” channel bundle, but NBA TV is not available on Hulu. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Preview

The Warriors continue to dominate, starting the season 11-2. After a rough 23-point loss at Oracle Arena last Thursday to the now 10-3 Milwaukee Bucks, the Warriors responded with a 16-point win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Golden State is shooting 42% from three-point range, the only team in the league shooting above 40%. The Warriors are first in the NBA in points per game (121.9) and offensive rating (120.5). The Warriors also continue to be the best passing team in the league (30.3 assists per game) and best shooting team in the league (52% from the field).

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.9 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game and 6.5 assists per game, all while shooting almost 58% from the field and 40% from three. Draymond Green continues to be a jack-of-all-trades, averaging 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while being one of the best defenders in the league through the first month of the season. Not to be forgotten, Klay Thompson is averaging 21 points per game and shooting 36% from three.

Quinn Cook in his first start of the season did his best Steph Curry impersonation shooting 11-of-16, three-of-five from three, for 27 points while adding five assists and no turnovers in Curry’s absence due to a groin injury. Curry remains out Monday; Green and Shaun Livingston are questionable.

The Clippers have started the season a surprising 7-5 under Doc Rivers. A collection of B-level talents and castoffs have overachieved through 12 games.

The Clippers have the sixth best offensive rating in the league (113.1). The consistency of LA is led by the trio of Tobias Harris — who is averaging 20.7 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 41% from three — having a career year, Danilo Gallinari (averaging 19.4 points and shooting 44% from three) and Lou Williams (averaging 18.6 points and shooting 38% from three), the Clippers rank second in the league in three-pt shooting at almost 40%.

They’ve gotten solid contributions off the bench from Montrez Harrell (30 points in a win against the Houston Rockets and 26 points in a win over the Bucks) and their prized rookie Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. SGA has started the last three games. In Saturday’s win against Milwaukee, SGA scored 16 points, hit two three-point shots and added three blocks in a win over Milwaukee.

The Clippers have a collection of underrated scorers, as well as athletic players capable of filling the box score in other areas. Where “Lob City” struggled (three-point shooting, wing play, bench depth), these Clippers are thriving.