Washington Huskies Pac-12 Football Champions Gear 2018

The Washington Huskies are going back to the Rose Bowl.

With a victory over the Utah Utes, the 11th-ranked Huskies won their second Pac-12 Championship in three years and third since 2000. They’ll be going back to Pasadena for the first time since the 2000-01 season and 15th visit in program history.

And online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge has the latest UW conference champions and Rose Bowl gear, including shirts and hats. Grab a new piece of Huskies swag to show your support for the team ahead of the January 1 bowl game.

Browse the Washington Huskies team store at Fanatics here.

See the latest gear below: