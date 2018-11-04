WATCH: Rams’ Dante Fowler Gets Destroyed by Saints’ Mark Ingram

The Los Angeles Rams have the opportunity to utilize their new defensive end this weekend against the New Orleans Saints. It hasn’t even been more than a week since Dante Fowler Jr. joined the Rams through a trade, and he is already taking the field and finding himself getting a significant amount of snaps.

Through one half, the Rams aren’t looking like the same team that has looked like all season long. The Saints are working them on the road as the Super Dome seems to continue to play a factor in the game. Although the expectations for Dante Fowler weren’t exactly sky-high, the Rams were hoping that he could be a nice addition to their already dominant defensive front.

So far, Fowler hasn’t exactly taken over the game. This will be a grace period for him since he’s only been in the defense for a few days, but his one tackle has been underwhelming in his start. Not to mention, he got completely blown up by New Orleans Saints’ running back, Mark Ingram. Fowler believed that he had a clear lane to get to the quarterback, but Ingram taught him a lesson quickly. Check it out.

Ingram: The Pass Protector