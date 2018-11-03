Tonight, Showtime will air part one of LeBron James’ new documentary series Shut Up and Dribble. The series will be aired in three parts, and follow the modern history of the NBA, as well as the role of key players in politics, commerce, and fashion.

Part one will air at 9 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast on Showtime. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

How to Watch Showtime’s ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ Online Without Cable

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand later. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

A Showtime live stream and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch the show live, or you can watch on-demand as soon as episodes air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Showtime Anytime

You can also watch all Showtime live and on-demand content through their standalone service, Showtime Anytime. You can sign up for a free trial, and you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand later. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Showtime app.

This essentially gives you all the same things as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll be watching the content on Showtime’s digital platforms instead.

Preview

David Nevins, the CEO of Showtime, released a statement explaining the importance of Shut Up and Dribble as a series. “If being a star athlete is inherently a political experience, ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ tells that complex and dramatic story from the past to the present and from the inside out,” Nevins told Variety.

“LeBron James is one of many competitors whose place in the spotlight has led not to silence but perspective,” he added, “And he, Maverick Carter and Gotham Chopra have given us an important, insightful docuseries that should bring their fans and fellow citizens to a higher level of discourse, rather than the dismissal satirized in the title.”

The title was inspired by a controversial remark made by FOX News reporter Laura Ingraham. The show’s director, Gotham Chopra, spoke with USA Today about spinning the negativity of Ingraham’s initial remark. “I was already working on this thing,” he said. “It had already started to take on a political and social slant. What started out as an exploration of how the NBA became the most culturally relevant league – with a social aspect – had already taken shape. It wasn’t because of Laura Ingraham, but because of the times in which we live.”

Shut Up and Dribble will also be narrated by former ESPN analyst Jemele Hill. “[The documentary] really caught me off guard but it was something I embraced because I believe in the story they’re trying to tell,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I mean, [LeBron’s] a made man in the sports world, and just to see his evolution in terms of him finding his voice, feeling so empowered to use it, and by extension empowering other athletes and other people, period — so much of this project, it made sense for me to be a part of.”