West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It will be a matchup of high-scoring Big 12 offenses when Heisman Trophy contender Will Grier leads the No. 9 ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (9-1) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-5) in Stillwater on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Preview

Grier continued his dominance this season with 343 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 47-10 blowout of TCU last week. To date, Grier has completed 69% of his passes for 2,961 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has eclipsed 300 passing yards in all but one game this season (30-14 loss to Iowa State on October 13).

The last game West Virginia played on the road ended in high-stakes drama. Two weeks ago, Grier led a game-winning drive, attempting and converting a two-point conversion inside the final minute of the fourth quarter to lead the Mountaineers to a 42-41 win against the Texas Longhorns, all but eliminating them from Big 12 title contention.

West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen told reporters Grier’s performance against TCU was one of his most impressive this season.

“He is coming off his best performance yet. He played lights out and controlled the whole game.”

West Virginia has won three straight games. Oklahoma State has lost four of five.

Matchup to Watch: Oklahoma State’s defense isn’t good; the Cowboys allowed 400-plus yards in the first half last week to Oklahoma. Taylor Cornelius will need to channel his performance against Texas three weeks ago against Grier.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy believes he can do it.

“The guy is a competitor, he is tough. He takes a lot of hits, keeps fighting, never gives up and made a lot of plays.”

Cornelius threw for 501 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-47 loss to the Sooners last week.