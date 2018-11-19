Wizards’ Willingness to Trade Bradley Beal Comes Nine Days Too Late

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal could easily have been a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves right now. Arguably even more important than that, Wizards fans could be watching recently-acquired Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler leading their team as well. But thanks to their decision on Beal’s potential future coming just over one week too late, that’s out of the question now.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the Wizards are delivering the impression that “every player on their roster,” including All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal is available. In turn, both Wall and Beal could be shipped out of town following the rough 5-11 start to the season which at times has been tough to watch.

The Sixers struck a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Butler nine days prior to this report from ESPN. And just before that, it seems the Timberwolves reached out to the Wizards about a potential deal involving Beal for Butler, as Marc Stein of the New York Times revealed.

Word is the Wolves did try to engage Washington — another team falling well short of expectations — in trade talks for the sharpshooting guard Bradley Beal. But the Wizards have kept Beal off limits amid their 4-9 start. They would naturally prefer to trade the struggling Otto Porter, or perhaps even John Wall, but both possess hard-to-move contracts.

Nine days proved to be enough to cost the Wizards a chance at receiving Butler in a deal for Beal. Obviously, it’s unknown what else the Timberwolves wanted in that trade, but it’s tough to envision the Wizards receiving a much better return than an All-Star for him.

Wizards’ Continued Struggles Set Big Change in Motion

As crazy as it may seem, a 5-11 record could be far worse if not for the Wizards knocking off the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers in three-straight games recently. Unfortunately, that was followed up by back-to-back losses heading into their next game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Wizards endured a stretch in which they dropped seven of eight games with five coming by double digits and six losses by nine or more points. While Wall and Beal are unquestionably top-tier talents at the NBA level, something just isn’t working. Whether it’s that the current group simply isn’t meshing or the time for a change has just arrived, Washington needs to do something soon.

