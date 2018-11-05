Monday Night RAW Match Results & Spoilers November 5th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on the USA Network. We will provide match results and live updates once the episode goes live, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Preview

The biggest story heading into tonight’s episode will be the bubbling rivalry between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar. Baron Corbin drilled Strowman in the back with the title belt at WWE Crown Jewel, which enabled Lesnar to defeat him with ease. He unleashed a series of brutal F-5s on Strowman and pinned him for a three-count, becoming WWE’s first two-time Universal Champion. Lesnar will be looking to defend his title, Strowman will be looking for revenge, and Corbin will be looking to stay out of Strowman’s way as he attempts to manage the rest of the RAW stable.

The Riott Squad will also be looking for blood, after the trio fell to Natalya, Sasha Banks & Bayley in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match at WWE Evolution. They also lost against a five-woman squad of Evolution enemies and WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus & Lita. Tonight, the big announcement will be whether they will plan to face the Queen of Harts. Tune in to find out.

Seth Rollins Vows to Make Dean Ambrose’s Life a ‘Living Hell’ on RAW

As for Seth Rollins, he’ll be looking to get some payback against his former Shield partner Dean Ambrose. After Ambrose’s shocking betrayal on October 22, Rollins vowed to make his life “living hell. This will pose some interesting dramatic dilemmas no doubt, as Rollins and Ambrose currently share the Raw Tag Team Title. It’s unlikely that they will reprise their role as a unit anytime soon– especially with the departure of Shield’s third member, Roman Reigns, but its tough to say what the future holds in store for them.

Nia Jax and Tamina will likely settle some scores tonight as well. Last week, when Jax was battling Ember Moon, Tamina entered the arena and caused a distraction that allowed Jax to win. Following the match, Jax and Tamina shared an intense staredown, implying that things between them are just getting started. It’s unclear whether things will turn into a rivalry or a beneficial relationship, but hopefully we get some more insight into that tonight.

Nia Jax & Tamina Have Teased a Possible Rivalry

The next big PPV event to go down will be WWE SmackDown at Survivor Series in Los Angeles on November 16. There, you can expect to see Lesnar and WWE Champion AJ Styles square off, and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins take on Team Blue’s United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, but one of the biggest events will be RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey facing down SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.