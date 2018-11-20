WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2018: Matches & Predictions

Wrestling fans know just how WWE likes to close out the year – with tables, ladders, & chairs!

This time around, the rosters of Raw and SmackDown Live will come together on the 16th of December. And it’s a safe bet that most of the top Superstars will hash out their differences in all types of hardcore bouts. Someone’s going through a table, someone’s getting cracked with a steel chair, and someone’s taking a dangerous dive off a ladder. And we’ll probably witness someone experience all three instances during one match! TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2018 will be full of anarchy and hype, just in time for the holidays.

Here’s a full preview of the announced match card for WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs 2018.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Predictions & Winner: The unbridled hate and intensity that Dean Ambrose embraced as a heel on the indies has returned. Seth Rollins’ former running mate chose to turn on his Shield stable brother and break up a championship duo just as it got started. Ambrose’s promos have gotten all the more darker (and entertaining), while Rollins has made it clear that he’s ready to eliminate a man he once considered family. The absence of Roman Reigns has added even more heat to this feud – Ambrose even incorporated Reigns’ current situation into his promos against Rollins, which has made this beef all the more personal. So now its finally been set – Seth Rollins will lock up with Dean Ambrose in a grudge match with championship implications.

Ever since recapturing the Intercontinental Championship, Rollins has raised his game even more than usual and turned into Raw’s current in-ring MVP. It’s safe to say that he’ll put on another standout PPV bout as champion, especially since it involves someone he’s clashed with numerous times before. This one will get real ugly, real fast.

Rollins and Ambrose will assault each other as they release all their emotions through their fists and feet. Ambrose as a newly turned heel just got going and he needs a big win to really put his new persona over. I think he’ll get that major victory here. Rollins’ focus will be clouded a bit due to his immense hate for Ambrose, which will ultimately be his undoing. Some sort of distraction will knock Rollins off his game, which will aid Ambrose in the end as he takes advantage and becomes the new IC Champion.

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: At Evolution, Nia Jax become the last woman standing after clearing out the rest of the field during a battle royal. As the winner, she was granted a future Women’s Championship opportunity. Now we know which champion she’s putting her title shot towards – the current Raw Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey. During their first meeting, no official decision was reached due to Alexa Bliss using her MITB cash-in to disrupt their match and capture the title. Now that Bliss is far away from the title picture, Jax has fought her way back in and looks to finally settle the score with Rousey.

Both women are in interesting positions at the moment. The crowd absolutely abhors Jax due to her perceived sloppiness in the ring. She’s garnered plenty of nuclear heat because of the injuries she gave to Becky Lynch. As for Rousey, she’s coming off of a severe beating at the last PPV. I’m pretty sure the crowd’s appreciation for Charlotte’s actions and the raining down of boos on Rousey have shaken the champion’s confidence.

The crowd reaction to this one will certainly be interesting. Even though Jax has been built up into a formidable monster, Rousey is still a hot commodity. I think WWE has big plans for her going into 2019 and they probably involve her still running around as champion. Jax will fight hard and look to be on the verge of besting Rousey, but it will be all for naught. Rousey will maintain control of the title and enter the new year as Raw Women’s Champion.

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (Tables, Ladders, & Chairs Match; If Strowman Wins, Corbin will be Stripped of all Authoritative Power and Strowman will receive a WWE Universal Championship Match at the Royal Rumble. If Corbin Wins, he will become the Full-Time General Manager of Raw)

Predictions & Winner: Braun Strowman’s on another collision course with a new foe. That mortal enemy happens to be Raw’s acting General Manager, Baron Corbin. Stephanie McMahon found a way to calm the big man down enough to the point where he worked alongside Team Raw at Survivor Series. Even though he helped his team secure the victory, Corbin still snuck in a cheap shot after the match came to a close.

This further enraged Strowman and made his feud with Corbin all the more heated. In order to settle their growing differences, both men have been booked in a TLC match with huge implications tied to them. Should Strowman win, Corbin will no longer be GM and Strowman will get a Universal Championship match at the 2019 Royal Rumble. But if Corbin prevails, he’ll become Raw’s full-time GM.

This one’s pretty easy to predict and everyone should see the result coming from a mile away. Even though Strowman endured a group beatdown at the hands of Raw’s top heels, it won’t be enough to keep the “Monster Among Men” down. Not let me be clear – the “injuries” Strowman sustained from that assault will play a big part in how this match goes down. With the added elements of tables, ladders, & chairs in play, Corbin will have the advantage during most of the match. But Strowman can not and will not be stopped during this bout. The big man will run through Corbin at the end of this match and finally rid Raw of his authoritative presence. Strowman will cut right through Corbin on his way to facing off with Brock Lesnar once again in 2019.