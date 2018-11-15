(Video) LeBron James Taunted By Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic

LeBron James may have become the NBA’s fifth all-time leading scorer, but he still was taunted and called a crybaby by Portland Trail Blazers’ big man Jusuf Nurkic on Wednesday night.

With 4:38 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Lakers and Blazers game, James drove to the basket and drew a hard foul. After the whistle was blown and James was a bit slow to rise after being knocked to the ground, Nurkic made a crying gesture to acknowledge that James was being a bit dramatic.

Nurkic and James seem to be a bit combative with each other in recent weeks

James dunk on Nurkic the last time the Blazers and Lakers went to head.

Lakers Nation reminded everyone on Twitter of the dunk.

James acerbated the situation digitally, when he posted the dunk on his instagram and categorized Nurkic as a monkey via an emoji.

James got the last laugh last night. He scored a season-high 44 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 126-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers and became the NBA’s fifth all-time leading scorer, surpassing Wilt Chaimberlain.

“When I’m able to do what I love to do and do it at this level and even be mentioned with any of the greats, it just always bring me back to my hometown of Akron,” James said after the game.

“I give it to the man above for giving me these God-given abilities, I’m taking full-advantage of them.”

With 31,420 points currently, James trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who retired with 38,387 career points. Beneath Jabbar is Karl Malone who has 36,928 points.

Kobe Bryant is in fourth place with 33,643 points and Michael Jordan sits at fourth with 32,292 points.

LeBron James’ 44 points tonight are the most by a Laker since Kobe Bryant’s 60 in his final career game in 2016.

Per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, LeBron James put up the first 40-point game since D’Angelo Russell scored 40 on March 19, 2017 against the Cavaliers according to ESPN Stats and Info.