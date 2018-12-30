AFC Playoff Picture 2019: Standings & Race for Postseason

There are still two AFC playoff spots up for grabs heading into Week 17. The Chiefs, Patriots, Texans and Chargers have all clinched playoff berths.

One of the biggest races in the NFL involves the Ravens and Steelers. Baltimore can make the playoffs with either a win over the Browns, or a Steelers loss to the Bengals. Pittsburgh needs a victory along with a Ravens loss to make the postseason. There is also an outside scenario where the Steelers could make the playoffs if the Colts and Titans tie.

The Colts and Titans are involved in the simplest playoff race. The winner of the Sunday Night Football matchup will make the postseason, while the losing team will be eliminated.

Heading into Week 17, the Chiefs are the No. 1 seed while the Patriots are the No. 2 seed. The Chiefs are battling with the Chargers for the AFC West title. Kansas City will win the division with a win over the Raiders, or a Chargers loss to the Broncos. The Chargers need a victory along with a Chiefs loss to secure the division. The second place team will have to play on the road during Wild Card Weekend.

New England will secure at least the No. 2 seed with a win over the Jets. The Patriots also have a chance at the No. 1 seed depending on how things shake out in the AFC West. New England owns the tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

The Texans will win the AFC South with a win over the Jaguars. A loss makes things more complicated as Houston fans will await the Colts and Titans matchup to see who will win the division.

Here’s a look at the current AFC playoff standings. Teams listed in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today. Teams in italics have already secured a playoff spot.

AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. Kansas City Chiefs 11 4 0 2. New England Patriots 11 5 0 3. Houston Texans 11 5 0 4. Baltimore Ravens 9 6 0 5. L.A. Chargers 11 4 0 6. Indianapolis Colts 9 6 0 7. Tennessee Titans 9 6 0 8. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 6 1 9. Cleveland Browns 7 7 1 10. Miami Dolphins 7 8 0 11. Denver Broncos 6 9 0 12. Cincinnati Bengals 6 9 0 13. Buffalo Bills 5 10 0 14. Jacksonville Jaguars 5 11 0 15. Oakland Raiders 4 11 0 16. New York Jets 4 12 0

AFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

No. 2 New England Patriots (Bye)

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. No. 3 Houston Texans

No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 4 Baltimore Ravens

AFC Playoff Schedule 2019

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET) Saturday, January 5 AFC Wild Card Matchup TBD Sunday, January 6 AFC Wild Card Matchup TBD Saturday, January 12 AFC Divisional Round TBD Sunday, January 13 AFC Divisional Round TBD Sunday, January 20 AFC Championship Game 6:40 p.m. CBS

NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: Week 17

Good morning. Here's what the @NFL playoff bracket looks like RIGHT NOW. Will it be the same come next Sunday night? Wake up with @peter_king's Football Morning in America: https://t.co/SbvxJs7nxL pic.twitter.com/XxRvuH4CqQ — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 24, 2018

Here’s a look at the NFL playoff bracket heading into Week 17. The Saints have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Rams, Chiefs and Patriots would have a first round bye based on the current standings.

