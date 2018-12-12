New York Knicks: Allonzo Trier Was A Draft ‘Steal’ & Whoever Didn’t Pick Him Is ‘Crazy’ Says Teammate

Allonzo Trier has been playing his tail off in the early portion of the NBA season!

An undrafted rookie out of the University of Arizona, Trier signed a two-way contract with both the New York Knicks and the Knicks’ NBA G League G-League affiliate, Westchester Knicks.

Trier has made his presence felt with the orange and blue. In his NBA debut against the Atlanta Hawks, Trier notched 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks, off the bench in the Knicks’ 126–107 win.

Trier went for the gusto against the New Orleans Pelicans when he posted a career-high 25 points in the Knicks 113-109 win over the Pels.

Who is this Allonzo Trier guy and where the heck is he from?

“I don’t know what went on in the draft,” Trier’s teammate Damyean Dotson told me in between hosting his Holiday Sneaker Drive at SneakersnStuff in Manhattan on Monday.

“Whoever didn’t draft him is crazy, but I think we got a steal.”

Dotson knows a thing or two about gthe G-League. He played for the Westchester Knicks last season where he averaged 18 points and 6 rebounds in 13 starts. Also last season, Dotson became the eleventh player in hoops history to play in a G League and NBA in the same day.

Now in his second season in the NBA, Dotson is digging Triier’s progression in the young NBA season. “He just plays hard and competes,” he said.

“That’s what makes him stand out.”

Dotson also played the role of the proverbial fly on the wall by answering the million dollar question: Why are so many people surprised that Triier is having such an impact?

“Cause he’s a rookie,” he said.

“Nobody expects the rookies to come in and dominate like that. For him to play the way he does, to take guys off the dribble, take vets off the dribble, two, three, four-year guys, defensive players off the dribble, to score and average the amount of points he’s scoring is impressive, because it’s his first year and he’s coming in like he’s been doing it forever, so that’s what impressed me the most, how he can get a bucket in ten seconds or two seconds.”

It gets a bit tricky moving forward. While Trier is currently on a two-way NBA and G-League deal, the Knicks will soon have to amend his contract.

NBA rules mandate that once you spend up to 45 days with an NBA team before a roster spot and a new contract must be created.

The Knicks will need to find a roster spot to do so and to that per New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy, New York will need to get rid of a guaranteed contract to keep Trier.

Their preference is to work out a trade, and waiting until Saturday, December 15 opens up the possibilities.

For those tardy to the party, that’s the date when players who signed as free agents in the summer are eligible for trades.

Also per Bondy: if the Knicks can’t work out a deal to open up a roster spot, they’ll release either Luke Kornet or Ron Baker to bring in Trier on a full-time Knicks basis.

Trier’s contract will be delayed as he will miss the next few games with an hamstring injury.

In the meantime, Triier and fellow rookie Kevin Knox are beginning to find their grooves.

The Knicks at 8-20 are currently sitting in 12th place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. They’re currently trailing the Orlando Magic for the eight and final playoff spot in the East.

“We’re, like, 28 games in,” said Dotson.

“It takes time, but I feel like Kevin’s getting it, ‘Zo is getting it, I’m still learning, we’re all still learning, we’re all young, but like I said, eventually it’ll all come together.”

That starts with health and the subtraction of injured forward, Kristaps Porzingis has added to the equation. “Come one now, it’s KP,” says Dotson.

“KP can help in any aspect, even if he’s off the court. If he’s not playing, he’s still helping us. Of course, if he was playing, that would bring an extra 20 points, 10 rebounds, you know what I mean? Couple assists, so him playing would definitely help more. Right now, we’re just riding it out and getting ready for whenever he returns. We’re just trying to get better as a team, and obviously he can help a lot.”

Lastly, Dotson says Knicks head coach, David Fizdale has been phenomenal in Knicks team development. “He can relate, he’s a good coach,” said Dotson.