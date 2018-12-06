Atlanta United-Portland Timbers MLS Cup Ticket Prices Falling Slightly

Soccer fans will descend on downtown Atlanta on Saturday night for the 2018 MLS Cup between Atlanta United and Portland Timbers. MLS Cup tickets are hard to come by, but the market appears to be dropping just a bit as fans are days away from heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The MLS Cup between Atlanta and Portland on Saturday, December 8 will kickoff at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Shortly after the match was ruled a sell-out, the cheapest ticket price last week was close to $300. This is well above the least expensive seat of about $75 initially released on Ticketmaster.

Since then, we have seen a steady drop in ticket prices, but fans will still have to pay a hefty price just to get in the doors. The cheapest price on StubHub is $150 plus fees, while standing room tickets are going for $154 plus fees on Ticketmaster. The most expensive ticket on Stubhub are club seats that are listed at $2,500, while Ticketmaster has tickets listed at $2,300.

More Than 70,000 Fans Are Expected at the MLS Cup Between Atlanta United & Portland Timbers

The good news for fans wishing just to get in the stadium is there are plenty of great standing spots inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium that are first come, first serve. The first level has a standing area behind the supporters section, but most of the spots have an obstructed view of the goal.

The second level features standing areas with a full view of the field, including the AT&T Perch that has table tops where fans can charge their phones as long as you bring a cord.

More than 70,000 fans are expected to be in attendance for the match. The team averaged more than 53,000 fans each match per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Atlanta United fans received more good news this week after Josef Martinez was named MLS MVP. Martinez also continued to reaffirm his commitment to staying in Atlanta despite transfer rumors swirling throughout the season.

“I’ve said it before that I am going to be here as long as they want me,” Martinez said per MLSSoccer.com. “I am happy here, I feel like I’m at home…In my speech, I couldn’t find enough words to thank the fans for the support they’ve given not only me, and also my family and people close to me in these two years on the field and also off the field, seeing people in the street. The support has been incredible. All these triumphs that we’re having as a team, a lot of it is in great part due to the amazing support of our fans.”

Atlanta United Is Favored to Win Over the Portland Timbers in the Latest Odds

According to OddsShark, Atlanta is a -225 favorite to win the MLS Cup. Portland is a +550 underdog, while a draw is listed at +350 odds. According to the MLS, Atlanta will be wearing their traditional five stripe black and red kits, while Portland will be wearing all white uniforms on the road.