Baltimore Ravens AFC North Champions Gear & Apparel 2018

Baltimore is back on top of the AFC North.
With a dramatic victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens clinched the division for the first time since 2012 and will return to the playoffs — as the No. 4 seed — for the first time since 2014.
And thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can get the newest Ravens postseason gear like shirts, hoodies and hats to show support for your favorite team.
Not only do the sites have the brand new Ravens playoff gear, but thousands of other team items for men, women, and children. All products on Fanatics and FansEdge are officially licensed.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Baltimore Ravens NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 AFC North Division Champions Fair Catch T-Shirt
Our Review
That's right, the Ravens will be "Reppin' the North" as the 2018 AFC North Champions, the first time since 2012. The short sleeve shirt, which is Purple, features screen print graphics, a crew neck, a tagless collar, and is machine washable. It comes in sizes Small through 5XL.
This particular shirt is for men, but it's also available in women's short sleeve sizes, youth short sleeve sizes, men's long sleeve sizes, and women's long sleeve sizes. They're all made of 100 percent cotton for extra comfort and are officially licensed.
Check all the Baltimore Ravens T-Shirts at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Baltimore Ravens New Era 2018 AFC North Division Champions Locker Room 9FORTY Adjustable Hat
Our Review
Get the same gear the players were wearing while celebrating the clinching of the division with the Baltimore Ravens New Era 2018 AFC North Division Champions Locker Room 9FORTY Adjustable Hat.
The structured fit hat has a mid crown, curved bill, embroidered graphics, and six panel construction. It's made of 100 percent polyester and has a snapback, so it's one size fits most.
Browse all the Baltimore Ravens hats at Fanatics, including different AFC North Champs styles.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Baltimore Ravens NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 AFC North Division Champions Fair Catch Pullover Hoodie
Our Review
Stay warm during the NFL Playoffs in style with the Baltimore Ravens NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 AFC North Division Champions Fair Catch Pullover Hoodie.
Made of an 80 percent cotton/20 percent polyester blend, the Purple sweatshirt features a hood with drawstrings, front pouch pocket, and screen print graphics.
Looking for a different? Browse a wider selection Baltimore Ravens sweatshirts and pullovers at Fanatics.