Ravens Playoff Picture: Can Baltimore Make It With Win or Loss vs. Browns?

The Baltimore Ravens playoff chances are down to the final week of the NFL season. The Ravens will make the playoffs if they defeat the Browns, but what happens if the Ravens lose? Can the Ravens still make the playoffs if they lose to the Browns?

Yes, the Ravens will make the playoffs with either a win over the Browns, or a Steelers loss to the Bengals. Ravens fans should also root for the Titans-Colts game not to end in a tie for seeding purposes. A Ravens win or Steelers loss will clinch the AFC North division title for the Ravens.

Here’s a look at some of the various Ravens playoff scenarios heading into Week 17.

The Ravens Will Make the Playoffs With a Win or Steelers Loss

If the Ravens win the AFC North, they can end up no lower than the No. 4 seed. Baltimore also has a chance to gain some ground on the teams above them in the standings. According to NBC Sports, a Ravens win combined with a Patriots loss means Baltimore would jump New England in the AFC seeding.

The Ravens can also move up in the standings if the Texans lose to the Jaguars, but it is a bit more complicated. They would need to pass the Texans in the strength of victory tiebreaker which depends on a bevy of other games in which neither team is involved.

Heading into Week 17, the Ravens would be the No. 4 seed and host the No. 5 Chargers on Wild Card weekend. This is subject to change based on how some of the above scenarios play out. The Ravens have found success since rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson took over the offense. Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead broke down why Baltimore has thrived under Jackson.

“I just think when Lamar came in the game, when we came back from the bye [week], it was just like, ‘Look, we’re trying to win games. If we can win seven straight and get into the playoffs, that’s what important right now,'” Snead told the Baltimore Sun. “And I think that’s what we were able to do, just put on wins, find a formula to win.”

The Ravens’ full playoff scenarios are a bit complicated. The easiest way to look at it is the Ravens will be in the playoffs with a win or Steelers loss. Their seeding would depend on a few other playoff matchups mentioned above.