Bears Playoff Schedule: Who And When Does Chicago Play Next?

After the Chicago Bears’ strong 24-10 Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings, The Monsters of the Midway are the third seed in the NFC heading into the playoffs.

The Bears finish the season with a 12-4 record and an NFC North title. This will be the Bears’ first playoff berth since 2010. Here is a breakdown of the Bears’ playoff schedule.

Who’s Next?

After a Week 17 victory over the Washington Redskins, the Philadelphia Eagles jumped ahead of the Vikings into the sixth spot to claim the final wild-card spot in the NFC. The Bears will host the Eagles on Wildcard Weekend. The Eagles used a late run in the regular season to push past a faltering Vikings team.

Philadelphia and Chicago didn’t meet during the regular season, but the game will pit the two hottest teams in the NFC against each other. Both head into the playoffs on a four-game winning streak. The Bears are 7-1 at home, so they are set up to have a clear edge over the Eagles.

However, Philadelphia is the defending Super Bowl champion. With QB Nick Foles in again for the injured Carson Wentz, the Eagles look like real contenders for the second consecutive season.

When Do They Play?

The Bears will host the Eagles on either Saturday, January 5 or Sunday, the 6th. The final playoff schedule hasn’t been released.