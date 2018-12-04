15 Best Gifts for Los Angeles Lakers Fans Christmas 2018

Our Review

It doesn't get too chilly in Los Angeles, but there are Lakers fans all over the world who could use a fleece blanket and this lightweight one from the Northest Company is perfect.

Made of 100 percent polyester, the blanket measures 46 inches wide by 60 inches long, an ideal size for toting around or throwing over the sofa. It weighs about 13 ounces so it's perfect for milder temperatures.

The blanket can be machine washed and dried and features a vintage, distressed collage pattern in Yankees team colors and complete with the famous Lakers logo.

If you want something bigger, check out the The Northwest Company Los Angeles Lakers Shadow Play Royal Plush Raschel Throw Blanket, which measures 60 inches by 80 inches.