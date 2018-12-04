15 Best Gifts for Los Angeles Lakers Fans Christmas 2018

It’s Showtime again in Los Angeles as the Lakers are beginning to pile up the wins. As one of the most storied franchises in all of sports, the team has legions of fans around the world. And with the holidays coming up, a great way to treat the L.A. lover in your life is with a Lakers-related present. So we came up with a list below of the some of the most popular and best gifts for Lakers fans to make your shopping a little bit easier.
The Northwest Company NBA Lakers Lightweight Fleece Blanket
It doesn't get too chilly in Los Angeles, but there are Lakers fans all over the world who could use a fleece blanket and this lightweight one from the Northest Company is perfect.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the blanket measures 46 inches wide by 60 inches long, an ideal size for toting around or throwing over the sofa. It weighs about 13 ounces so it's perfect for milder temperatures.
The blanket can be machine washed and dried and features a vintage, distressed collage pattern in Yankees team colors and complete with the famous Lakers logo.
If you want something bigger, check out the The Northwest Company Los Angeles Lakers Shadow Play Royal Plush Raschel Throw Blanket, which measures 60 inches by 80 inches.
NBA Lakers Metallic Travel Tumbler
Show off your team pride with this stainless steel Los Angeles Lakers Metallic Travel Tumbler from Great American Products.
The officially licensed tumbler is 16 ounces and can fit in your car's cup holder. It's suitable for both hot and cold drinks and features a no-spill lid and bright graphics, including a hand-crafted metal Lakers logo.
If you need something bigger, take a look at the Tervis NBA Los Angeles Lakers Colossal Tumbler, which holds 24 ounces.
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Fanatics Branded 2018/19 Fast Break Replica Jersey – Association Edition
It’s one of the hottest selling jerseys of all-time. The LeBron James Los Angeles Fanatics Branded Fast Break Replica Jersey White – Association Edition will let everyone know who your new favorite Laker is.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the jersey features an authentic, on-court look with flexible, breathable fabric designed to keep you cool and dry whether you have it on in the summer or at Staples Center during heating NBA action. It is available in White, Purple, and Yellow.
The Association Edition Jersey is also available in Youth sizes.
Browse the entire LeBron James collection of gear at Fanatics.
Any LeBron gear makes for the best gifts for Lakers fans.
The Northwest Company Officially Licensed NBA Lakers Squadron Duffel Bag
Carry your stuff in style with the The Northwest Company Officially Licensed NBA Los Angeles Lakers Squadron Duffel Bag.
The officially licensed bag measures 20 inches long by 10.75 inches deep by 10.75 inches wide. It is fully lined and features an interior wet pocket, a large main compartment, a front zippered pocket, and an djustable strap with a shoulder pad for easy, comfortable carrying.
It's lightweight at about 15 ounces, but is made of durable polyester and features a screen printed Lakers logo.
Looking for a different style? Check out this Los Angeles Lakers backpack.
Los Angeles Lakers Game On Indoor Basketball Hoop & Ball Set
Get ready for hours of fun with the NBA Los Angeles Lakers Game On Indoor Basketball Hoop & Ball Set.
With a Polycarbonate backboard measuring roughly 18 inches by 12 inches, it hangs over any door and features a breakaway rim. The purchase also inlcudes a 5 inch inflatable basketball and a nylon net. It's also lightweight, weighing about only one pound.
UNK NBA Lakers Men’s Mesh Basketball Shorts
Take the court in style with the UNK NBA Lakers Men's Mesh Basketball Shorts, an officially licensed product.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the Black mesh shorts feature a woven Lakers logo patch on the left leg and other team colors on the ribbed cuffs.
Other highlights include two side pockets, an elastic waistband, and an adjustable drawcord. The shorts have an 11 inch inseam and are available in sizes Small through XXL.
Fanmats NBA Los Angeles Lakers Vinyl Heavy Duty Car Mat
The Lakers Vinyl Heavy Duty Car Mat are ideal for the car and basketball fanatic. Made of 100 percent vinyl, the heavy duty mats are durable, stain-resistant, and excellent protection for your car, especially during the dreary and wet winter months.
The Lakers logo is in 3D and molded vibrantly on the each mat. And the nibbed backing will keep the mats firmly in place and minimize sliding.
The mats are very easy to clean; just hose them off when they become dirty. They are universally sized, so they should fit all vehicles.
If you want car mats in another material other than vinyl, check out the Lakers 2-Piece Embroidered Car Mat.
Whichever you choose, both are some of the best gifts for Lakers fans who are also car enthusiasts.
Vice Pro Plus Lakers Golf Balls
Style and performance is what you can expect from the Vice Pro Plus Lakers Golf Balls. Made of 4-piece construction, the ball features a DuPont Surlyn cover, which promotes lower ball flight and maximum distance.
The durable golf balls have a 336 dimple design and allows for high spin for better control around the greens. And, of course, the famous Lakers logo is imprinted on each ball.
These make a great gift idea for any golfer who loves the Lakers.
Check out more Los Angeles Lakers golf gear at Amazon.
NBA Lakers Voyager Laptop Backpack
A great gift idea for any student, the NBA Lakers Voyager Laptop Backpack by Denco can hold most laptops with up to a 17.5 inch screen. It measures 19 inches total length.
Made of 100 percent durable polyester, the backpack has two main compartments to store your laptop and other important gear as well as a couple exterior zippered pockets to provide extra storage.
The backpack, which features the Lakers logo in team colors, has an adjustable dual-strap system for easy and comfortable carrying.
Los Angeles Lakers New Era Twisted Frame 59FIFTY Fitted Hat
A hat is always a great idea for a gift and the Los Angeles Lakers New Era Twisted Frame 59FIFTY Fitted Hat is one of Fanatics' best sellers.
The structured fit Gray hat is made of 80 percent acrylic knit and 20 percent wool and features a high crown, flat bill (it can curve, though), stretch fit, and raised embroidered graphics.
The hat is available in sizes 6 7/8, 7, 7 1/8, 7 1/4, 7 3/8, 7 1/2, and 7 5/8.
Check out all the Los Angeles Lakers hats at Fanatics.
Los Angeles Lakers Heritage Banner
A perfect gift for any Lakers historian and fan, the Los Angeles Lakers Heritage Banner from Winning Streak is a great way to show off your team pride.
Officially licensed by the NBA, the banner chronicles the evolution of the Lakers logo, beginning with the team's origins in Minneapolis in the late 1940s to today's team in Los Angeles.
The banner is made of 70 percent wool and 30 percent acrylic. It measures 8 inches wide and 32 inches long and comes with nylon cord for easy hanging. It's ideal for both the home and office.
FOCO NBA Lunch Bag Los Angeles Lakers
Great for kids and adults, the FOCO NBA Lunch Bag is perfect for any Lakers fan.
Made of nylon, the bag has an insulated interior that measures 6 inches by 6 inches by 8 inches. The officially licensed product can hold up to six 12 ounce cans with ice, but can also double as a food storage bag at school.
It has a zipper top closure and an adjustable strap for easy carrying. As for the design, it comes in team colors with the Lakers' logo on the face.
If you want to compare it to a similar product, check out the The Northwest Company Officially Licensed NBA Sacked Lunch Cooler.
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Nike Icon Edition 2018/19 Name & Number Performance T-Shirt
Sometimes something as simple as a LeBron James T-shirt can be one of the best gifts for Lakers fans. But this is no ordinary T-shirt. This is a high performance shirt featuring LeBron's name and number 23.
It's made of 100 percent cotton and is highlighted by Nike's Dri-Fit technology, which wicks moisture away keeping you dry and comfortable. The athletic cut shirt also features a crew neck, rib-knit tagless collar, and heat-sealed graphics.
Not your style? Check out all the Los Angeles Lakers shirts at Fanatics.
Pets First Lakers Dog Collar
Make your puppy the coolest on the block with the Lakers Dog Collar from Pets First.
The collar features the Lakers name and logo in team colors and will definitely let everyone know your pet is diehard L.A. fan (animals can be sports fans, right?). The collar has a snap lock plastic buckle and silver D ring for easy removal.
It's available in numerous sizes ranging from Small to Large (they're also adjustable to get a custom fit) and will fit with most harnesses and leashes.
Browse all of the Los Angeles Lakers pet supplies and gear at Amazon.
UNK NBA Lakers Men’s Fleece Hoodie
No gift idea list would be complete without a hoodie. And the Lakers Men's Fleece Hoodie from UNK NBA is just what a Show Time fan needs this holiday season.
Made of warm and polyester, the sweatshirt also has a soft inner fleece lining for added warmth. Other highlights include a hood with drawstrings, a front pouch pocket, screen print graphics, and ribbed cuffs.
Check out all the Los Angeles Lakers hoodies and sweatshirts available at Amazon.