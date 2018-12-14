12 Best Stocking Stuffers for Football Fans (2018)

Our Review

Who doesn't need socks in their stocking? These novelty football socks from Bits and Pieces are perfect for any fan.

Made of 85 percent cotton, 10 percent polyester, and 5 percent elastic, they are guaranteed to keep feet warm and comfortable all season long. The socks are machine washable and will fit men's sizes 6-12.

For a comparable option, take a look at the MadSportsStuff Football Logo Athletic Crew Socks, which are available in a variety of men's and women's sizes.