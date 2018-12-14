12 Best Stocking Stuffers for Football Fans (2018)

Still need some stocking stuffer ideas this holiday season? Well, if you have a football fan on your list, we have some recommendations for you below. So keep reading to see some of the best stocking stuffers for football fans this Christmas.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bits and Pieces Novelty Football Socks
Our Review
Who doesn't need socks in their stocking? These novelty football socks from Bits and Pieces are perfect for any fan.
Made of 85 percent cotton, 10 percent polyester, and 5 percent elastic, they are guaranteed to keep feet warm and comfortable all season long. The socks are machine washable and will fit men's sizes 6-12.
For a comparable option, take a look at the MadSportsStuff Football Logo Athletic Crew Socks, which are available in a variety of men's and women's sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
2018 Donruss Football Factory Sealed 11 Pack Fanatics Exclusive Blaster Box
Our Review
A perfect stocking stuffer for any football fan or collector are cards. And these Donruss packs are new for the 2018-19 NFL season.
What comes in the purchase are 11 factory sealed packs manufactured by Fanatics Authentic. Collect all of the league's top players like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Antonio Brown, and many more.
If you are shopping for a collector, you probably might be interested in a protective album and sheets. Check out the Ultra Pro Black Football Album and the Ultra Pro Pocket Pages.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NFL Bottle Opener Key Ring
Our Review
Multi-functional, the NFL Bottle Opener Key Ring from Aminco can open bottles and keep keys organized while showing off team pride.
Stylish with team colors and logos protected by an acrylic dome overlay, the keychain is made of durable metal.
Measuring about 3.5 inches long, the keychain is available in most NFL teams and definitely makes for one of the best stocking stuffers for football fans.
More of a fan of college football? Then take a look at the NCAA Bottle Opener Key Ring.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NFL Team Logo Bottle Suit Holder Cooler 2-Pack
Our Review
Now you've got the bottle opener, keep your drink of choice cold at the tailgate party and show support for your favorite team.
Made of 100 percent neoprene, the cooler fits most 12 ounce bottles and has a zipper for easy opening and closing. It is available in most NFL teams.
For a different style, check out the NFL Krazy Kover, which is made of acrylic wool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pro Specialties Group NFL 5-Pack Retractable Click Pens
Our Review
Perfect for students or for the office, the NFL 5-Pack Click Pens from Pro Specialties Group are easy on the wallet and a thoughtful gift.
The pens, which are officially licensed by the NFL, are decorated in team colors and logos. The retractable click pens have ballpoint tips and black ink.
The pens are available in most NFL teams.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Universal NFL Smartphone Wallet Sleeve
Our Review
A very practical and useful idea, the NFL Universal Smartphone Wallet Sleeve is one of the best stocking stuffers for football fans this holiday season.
Featuring team colors and logos, the self-adhesive silicone sleeve can hold up to two cards and cash. And the 3M adhesive won't leave behind any residue. It's compatible with most smartphones, including iPhones, Samsungs (Galaxy, Note), and LG (Stylo), as well as LifeProof and Otterbox cases.
Check out all the NFL Cell Phone Cases at Amazon.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Rico Industries NFL Embossed Leather Trifold Wallet
Our Review
Something every football fan will enjoy, the NFL Embossed Genuine Cowhide Leather Trifold Leather Wallet from Rico Industries let's your fan carry around cash in style.
Made of genuine cowhide pecan leather marbling, the trifold is embroidered with a large team logo in the middle.
There’s an ID window and slots for your debit card, credit cards, and other cards. It also features a fabric divider in the cash compartment and it measures roughly 3 inches by 5 inches when folded.
For a different style, take a peek at the Rico Industries NFL Embossed Leather Trifold Wallet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Siskiyou NFL Toothbrush
Our Review
Everybody needs to brush their teeth. So why not do it in style with the Siskiyou NFL Toothbrush, which is perfect for stockings.
This product, which is officially licensed by the NFL, has opposing bristles, an extended tip and rubber grip. And, of course, decorated in team colors with logos. It is constructed to last the recommended three months.
This item is available in most NFL teams.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Siskiyou NFL Fan Bead Dangle Earrings
Our Review
Surprise the football-loving lady in your life with the Siskiyou NFL Fan Bead Dangle Earrings.
The dangle earrings feature beads in team colors and a cool charm with enameled team colors and carved details. They also have hypoallergenic fishhook posts and measure about 2 inches long. They are available in most NFL teams.
Not into earrings? Check out the Siskiyou NFL Fan Bead Bracelet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
FOCO NCAA Team Elf
Our Review
What better way to show off college football team pride this holiday season than with an elf?
The NCAA Team Elf from Foco is made of polyester and high-quality PVC and is decorated with team colors, including logos. Throw this elf on a shelf and enjoy the holidays.
Measuring 9 1/4 inches long by 2 1/2 inches, the elf is available in dozens of colleges and universities.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NCAA College Team Logo Holiday Plush Basic Santa Hat
Our Review
Have your college football fan ready for this year's bowl season with the NCAA College Team Logo Holiday Plush Basic Santa Hat from Foco.
It is made of a soft and comfortable cotton and polyester blend and it features embroidered team logos with Christmas-themed decor.
The hat, which measures 17 inches high by 9 inches, is one size fits most.
If you're looking for a different style, check out the FOCO NCAA Light Up Santa Hat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NFL Tabletop Footballs
Our Review
One of the best stocking stuffers for football fans this holiday season, the NFL Tabletop Footballs can provide hours of finger-flicking fun.
The set comes with footballs for all 32 NFL teams, each measuring about 2 inches long.
Need goalposts to practice "kicking"? Get the Finger Flick Football Game, which includes a plastic goalpost and a tabletop football.