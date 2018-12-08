Brook vs Zerafa Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online in USA

Kell Brook (37-2, 26 KO) will face Michael Zerafa (25-2, 14 KO) in a final WBA Super Welterweight eliminator bout in Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England.

For those in the United States and Canada looking to watch, the fight is expected to start around 5 p.m. ET (main card starts at 2 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast only on DAZN, the new digital streaming service that has exclusive rights to over 70 fight nights per year, including Canelo vs Rocky on December 15.

Preview

In his last fight, Brook rebounded from a stoppage loss at the hands of Errol Spence with a second-round KO win over Siarhei Rabchanka. The loss to Spence was the first of his career at welterweight, and he struggled mightily to make the 147-pound limit. It appears he has permanently moved up to 154 pounds and that’s where this bout with Zerafa will be contested. Zerafa’s record can be deceiving. He hasn’t faced many tough opponents, and the only time he has, he was knocked out.

Zerafa was knocked out in the fifth round by Peter Quillin in September 2015. To Zerafa’s credit, that is the last time he lost a fight. In all honesty, this is a bit of a showcase bout for Brook. He’s performing in front of his hometown crowd and his team seems keen on making the long-awaited bout with Amir Khan.

Unfortunately for Brook, who doesn’t have a ton of appealing options at 154 pounds, Khan appears to be placing him on the backburner. Khan reportedly has an offer to face Terence Crawford next year, but that is almost certainly a much tougher bout for him than a fight with Brook–in which he’d also be an underdog. If Brook defeats Zerafa, as we expect, he may have to work out some sort of negotiation with Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions.

The next best options might be bouts against current 154-pound champions Jermall Charlo and/or Jarrett Hurd. First things first, Brook needs to take care of business against Zerafa.