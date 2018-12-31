Bryce Love NFL Draft Projection: Latest on Stanford RB’s Stock

Stanford Cardinal star running back Bryce Love made the tough decision to return to school for his senior season instead of entering the 2018 NFL Draft. While it was surely not an easy call, things didn’t play out quite as planned for the 2017 Lombardi Award winner. Love took a step back in terms of production this season and his draft stock has become an interesting topic.

After being named college football’s best player last season while also winning the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back, Love is set to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for those fans who were hoping to see the Stanford running back on the field one final time, he’s opted to sit out of the team’s Sun Bowl matchup.

The decision to sit comes as he prepares for the draft and will look to use the NFL Scouting Combine as a way to boost his stock even more. Let’s take a look at the latest on Love’s draft outlook, projections for when he could come off the board and current stock.

Bryce Love’s NFL Draft Stock

After finishing last season as the Heisman Trophy runner-up to quarterback Baker Mayfield, Love battled injuries throughout 2018. The talented back racked up 2,118 rushing yards on 263 carries (8.1 yards per attempt) and 19 touchdowns in 13 games in 2017. His numbers declined this year as Love totaled just 739 yards on 166 carries (4.5 yards per carry) with six touchdowns in 10 games

For what it’s worth, not everyone is down on the Stanford running back’s draft stock. In the most recent running back rankings, Walter Football has him as the No. 2 overall back. They cited Love’s injuries as well as the fact that opposing defenses are “selling out to stop him” this year.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper listed Love as the No. 2 running back also on his latest 2019 Big Board, behind only Alabama’s Damien Harris. While the praise is high from many, not everyone is buying into the argument that Love’s injuries and other things made that drastic of an impact.

While The Draft Network’s five analysts ranked their top-10 running backs, only Benjamin Solak (No. 9) and Jon Ledyard (No. 10) currently have Love listed.

Bryce Love’s NFL Draft Projections

The Stanford running back is tough to gauge from current mock drafts and overall projections. But he’s received a decent amount of praise, and in Walter Football’s most recent mock draft, he’s listed as the No. 58 overall pick in the second round to the Houston Texans. They cite his “great mix of balance, underrated strength, vision and home-run ability” as key selling points for his draft stock.

Based on pure potential and upside (which was apparent in 2017) there’s an obvious reason to believe Love could wind up as a second-round pick. With multiple running back-needy teams ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, there are a handful of strong fits for the 5-foot-10, 203 pound running back.

His stock also seems more likely to rise than fall with the combine being an opportunity for Love to showcase his talent, athleticism and strength.

