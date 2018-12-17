Cam Newton & Girlfriend, Kia Proctor, Share 3rd Child With the World

Cam Newton and girlfriend Kia Proctor have their hands full with three children. The couple welcomed their third child together, Camidas Swain Newton, in July of 2018. Here’s a look at the couple’s newest baby courtesy of Proctor’s Instagram post.

According to the Charlotte Observer, the couple’s oldest son, Chosen Sebastian Newton, turns three on December 24, 2018. Their daughter, Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton, was born in February of 2017. Newton is also a proud stepfather to Proctor’s daughter Shakira from a previous relationship.

Newton and Proctor were first seen together in public back in 2013 at the Kentucky Derby. According to 247 Sports, Newton’s family lives in Atlanta, so he does not get to see them as often during the football season. Newton noted that fatherhood has helped him deal with the ups and downs of football.

“I see a lot of how I act, they see it, and they think it’s acceptable,” Newton explained to 247 Sports. “So even though it’s hard for me, I realize that I have an obedience to be there for my children and teach them life lessons. And what better way to teach them life lessons when you’re actually going through certain situations that mean a lot to you and things don’t go your way?…As I keep learning, understanding things, it all comes back to square root number one: Help from my precious kids. And hopefully they can bring me some luck on Sunday.”

After a Brief Hiatus, Kia Has Begun Posting Photos of the Couple’s Children on Social Media

Newton’s Instagram page is full of football and fashion. Proctor had taken a break from social media, but is ending 2018 by giving fans a look into the couple’s family life. Here’s a look at some of the photos Proctor posted from their family Christmas shoot.

Newton has taken his competitiveness and applied it to fatherhood. Newton spoke about how he views his role as a father during a 2016 interview with Vogue.

Newton, in fact, says he’s planning to take fatherhood to a new level. “I try to take everything to a new level,” he says at one point while speaking of fashion (he is both smiling and serious all at once). “I try to take living to a new level.”

Newton got deeply personal after Chosen was born as the Panthers quarterback penned a letter to his son on January 4, 2017. Here’s an excerpt from the letter published on The Players’ Tribune website.

It’s my job as a father to prepare you as much as I can,

So you will know exactly what to do.

When you sleep, I look in amazement as you breathe.

But it hurts my heart to look back at your face in disappointment when I leave.

You’re everything I could have ever asked for.

When I’m not with you, it hurts me to my core. At times, son, I am not proud of the man that I am.

Some of my decisions are far from perfect.

But do know, when it comes to you and this family, I will always do what I can.

I had to sacrifice some things, and I made it all worth it.

Let no one tell you you’re not strong, that you’re not a king.

My main responsibility is to see your heart gleam.

If I ever leave, make sure you protect the queens of your heart —

That’s your mom and your sister —

And remember that real men aren’t afraid of the dark.

READ NEXT: Kia Proctor, Cam Newton’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know