Chicago Bears NFC North Champions Gear & Apparel 2018

The Monsters of the Midway are back on top of the NFC North.
With a victory over the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears clinched the division for the first time since 2010 and will head to the playoffs.
And thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can get the newest Bears postseason gear like shirts, hoodies and hats to show support for your team.
Browse the Chicago Bears team store at Fanatics here.
See the latest gear below:
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Chicago Bears NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 NFC North Division Champions Fair Catch T-Shirt
Our Review
Be ready to cheer on the Monsters of the Midway this postseason with the Chicago Bears NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 NFC North Division Champions Fair Catch T-Shirt.
Made of 100 percent cotton, the shirt has a crew neck and screen print graphics of the Bears "C" logo and the words "Reppin' the North."
The shirt is machine washable and comes in sizes Small through 5XL.
The shirt is also available in men's long sleeve, women's short sleeve, women's long sleeve, and youth sizes.
Check out all the Chicago Bears T-Shirts at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Chicago Bears New Era 2018 NFC North Division Champions 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat
Our Review
Cheer on your team in style with the Chicago Bears New Era 2018 NFC North Division Champions 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat.
Made of 100 percent cotton, the unstructured relaxed fit hat has a low crown, curved bill, embroidered graphics, and an adjustable fabric strap with a slide buckle so it's one size fits most.
Browse all the Chicago Bears hats at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Chicago Bears NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 NFC North Division Champions Fair Catch Pullover Hoodie
Our Review
Keep warm this postseason with the Chicago Bears NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded 2018 NFC North Division Champions Fair Catch Pullover Hoodie.
The sweatshirt, which is 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester, features a front pouch pocket, a hood with drawstrings, and screen print graphics.
Take a look at all the Chicago Bears hoodies and sweatshirts at Fanatics.