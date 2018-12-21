Chris Paul Injury: Update on Rockets Guard’s Hamstring & Latest Timeline

The Houston Rockets were dealt a potentially brutal blow on Thursday night when the team squared off with the Miami Heat. When guard Chris Paul went after a loose ball in the first half, he immediately pulled up, grabbing his hamstring in the process. Shortly after, the veteran guard made his way to the locker room.

Here’s a look at the play, courtesy of NBA on TNT, which resulted in what’s been revealed as a left hamstring strain.

.@KristenLedlow gives an update on Chris Paul, who suffered a strained left hamstring and will not return to tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/OLTHVEIymG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 21, 2018

The injury has to bring terrible flashbacks to the 2018 Western Conference Finals for Rockets fans. In that series, Paul tweaked his hamstring and wound up missing Games 6 and 7 against the Golden State Warriors, setting up Stephen Curry and company to come back and win the series.

Latest on Injury & Chris Paul’s Status

With the news that this was a hamstring strain, there’s little question that Paul will miss some time. This is something Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni confirmed shortly after the game. Although D’Antoni didn’t provide much, he told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press that “it’ll be some time.”

While the memories of last season’s playoffs weigh heavily in the heads of Rockets fans, hamstring issues are something Paul has dealt with throughout his career. As ESPN’s Bobby Marks broke down, he’s been sidelined seven times since 2009 due to a hamstring injury. Six of those injuries were to the left one as well.

Here is a complete list of the Chris Paul hamstring issues that have plagued him since 2009: * 5/18 (L-2) * 4/18 (L-1G) * 3/18 (L-3) * 12/16 (L-7G) * 5/15 (L-2G) * 11/13 (R-1G) *1/12 (L-5G) — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 21, 2018

We’ll get a key update on Friday which should provide a more specific timeline for his potential return. But as you can see from the above tweet, this has become somewhat of a consistent issue for Paul, especially in 2018.

Rockets’ Struggles With Paul Sidelined

While the Rockets sit at 16-15 on the year, Paul has missed five games to this point. Over that span, Houston has gone 0-5 and also lost Thursday’s game when the guard played just 12 minutes. And although some of the losses came against solid teams, others were against opponents who’ll likely be on the outside looking in come playoff time.

The five losses without Paul came against the Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, and Dallas Mavericks. It is worth noting that three of the five were on the road.

The Rockets have two days off before facing the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. A tough stretch then continues with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics coming to town on Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

