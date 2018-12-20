College Football Odds: Weekend Bowl Games Betting Preview

Four more bowl games this Saturday before the college football schedule goes dark for the Sunday NFL slate and then Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The action kicks off at noon ET as Memphis takes on Wake Forest in the Birmingham Bowl from Birmingham, Alabama. The Tigers were American Athletic Conference runners-up, losing in the title game to unbeaten Central Florida. Memphis has a fabulous offense led by All-American tailback Darrell Henderson, who leads the nation with 2,328 all-purpose yards and 22 rushing TDs. However, Henderson is skipping the bowl to focus on the NFL Draft.

Wake Forest, of the ACC, got bowl eligible with a 59-7 rout at Duke to close the regular season. The Deacons are 3.5-point underdogs on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com and have covered just four of their past 14 games overall.

In the Armed Forces Bowl from Fort Worth, Houston takes on Army – the only service academy to make a bowl game this year and an obvious fit for this game, which usually takes a service academy. Army is looking to win 11 games for the first time in school history and is a 5-point favorite at betting sites. Like its rival Navy, Army almost never throws the ball as the schools run option offenses.

Houston, of the AAC, will be missing its two best players in quarterback D’Eriq King and defensive lineman Ed Oliver. King is out for the season due to injury, while Oliver is skipping the bowl to focus on the NFL Draft. He’ll be a Top 10 pick. Houston is 1-4 ATS in its past five games against Army.

In the Dollar General Bowl from Mobile, Alabama, Mid-American Conference runner-up Buffalo faces Troy of the Sun Belt Conference. The Bulls were stunned in the MAC title game by Northern Illinois, blowing a 29-10 lead late in the third quarter and losing 30-29. Still the best season in school history with 10 wins. Troy finished tied atop the Sun Belt East Division but lost a tiebreaker with Appalachian State. Buffalo is a 2-point favorite at online sports betting sites and 10-2 ATS in its past 12 when favored.

Finally, Hawaii plays at home Saturday late night against Louisiana Tech in the Hawaii Bowl. The Warriors, of the Mountain West, had a nice bounce-back season at 8-5. Louisiana Tech, of Conference USA, dropped three of its final four games. UH is a 1-point favorite on the Hawaii Bowl odds. Tech has lost five straight at Hawaii, failing to cover in any of them.

