College Football Schedule: What Bowl Games Are on TV Today, December 28?

There are three college football bowl games on TV today, Friday, December 28th. Purdue takes on Auburn in the Music City Bowl at 1:30 p.m. Eastern. Syracuse squares off with West Virginia in what should be an offensive shootout at the Camping World Bowl at 5:15 p.m. Finally, Iowa State and Washington State battle in the Alamo Bowl at 9 p.m. ESPN will broadcast all three bowl matchups.

These games will serve as the precursor to tomorrow’s College Football Playoff matchups. All Week 17 NFL games will be played on Sunday, December 30th.

According to OddsShark, the Tigers are a slight 3.5 point favorite over the Boilermakers. Syracuse is favored by two points over West Virginia who will be without quarterback Will Grier as he prepares for the NFL draft. The Cougars are a three-point favorite against the Cyclones in tonight’s finale.

The Mountaineers are expected to play both Jack Allison and Trey Lowe III at quarterback. West Virginia Dana Holgerson expressed his confidence in Grier’s replacements.

“I think Jack has been outstanding when it comes to a backup quarterback,” Holgorsen explained to the Orlando Sentinel. “The time that he’s been able to go in and play, I thought, he went in and played pretty well. Guys change quickly when they get out of the backup mentality, the backup role. Guys change. I’ve been excited and encouraged to see what he’s been doing with the practice reps that he’s gotten over the last couple of weeks. He’s attacked it the right way, and I’ve been satisfied with that.”

Here’s a look at today’s college football bowl game TV schedule as well as the NFL Week 17 schedule.

College Football Bowl Schedule: Friday, December 28

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV CHANNEL Friday, December 28 Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn 1:30 P.M. ESPN Friday, December 28 Camping World Bowl: No. 16 West Virginia vs. No. 20 Syracuse 5:15 p.m. ESPN Friday, December 28 Alamo Bowl: No. 24 Iowa State vs. No. 13 Washington State 9 p.m. ESPN

NFL TV Schedule: Week 17

DATE TEAMS TIME (ET)/TV Sunday, December 30 Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills 1 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Bucs 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 New York Jets vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers 1 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Oakland Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m. CBS Sunday, December 30 Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox Sunday, December 30 Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans 8:20 p.m. NBC

READ NEXT: NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Saints & Seahawks Are Climbing