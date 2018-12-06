Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Brushes off Eagles Smack Talk

This week, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles. A win for the Cowboys means they pretty much lock up the division by sweeping Philly. A loss means that they will have to win the race to playoffs all the way down to the wire. Seeing as though the Cowboys are on an absolute hot streak, they aren’t exactly worried about the Eagles coming in and beating them on their own turf. However, the Eagles aren’t afraid to run their mouths ahead of the matchup, despite being the underdogs this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill referred to the Dallas Cowboys as chokes. He wasn’t the first person to consider them that, and definitely will not be the last. After all, the Cowboys have had their struggles recently in the past with winning the games that matter the most. So in the eyes of the Eagles linebacker, the Cowboys will most likely fall to the Eagles simply because history says so.

The last time these two teams met, was at Lincoln Financial Field just a few weeks ago. The Cowboys took care of business and beat the Eagles in every phase of the game. Things have changed since then as the Cowboys have been on a tear. Meanwhile, the Eagles are still trying to find their groove this year. Then again, for the first time this season, the Eagles have won back-to-back games, which makes Eagles-Cowboys week much more interesting.

Dak Prescott Responds to the Smack Talk

So, the Eagles gave the Cowboys bulletin board material for this week. Somebody had to respond to the comments, so the Dallas media chose Cowboys Dak Prescott as the guy they would ask about the statement from Grugier-Hill. While many would expect Prescott to send shots back, instead, he just brushed off the comments.

“You know, coach (Jason) Garrett has a great saying, and I don’t know where he got it from, but winners worry about winning and losers worry about winners,” Prescott said. “We’re focused on ourselves in this locker room about what we need to do to get better in each and every phase of this game to be ready for this week. “We’re not worried about he say, she say.”

This quote came right after Prescott questioned who exactly Kamu Grugier-Hill is. For the record, Hill is a rotational linebacker in the Eagles defense. So, he’s not exactly the guy the Eagles want talking smack to their rival opponent this week, but that’s who decided to confidently speak up against Dallas. By the looks of it, Prescott isn’t worried about the chatter off the field. With the way the Cowboys have been playing, there isn’t too much to talk about. They just need to play the same way that they have been playing, and try to come out with another win.