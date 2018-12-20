VOTE: Should Timberwolves Start Derrick Rose Over Jeff Teague?

It seems that whenever Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose steps into the starting lineup, he consistently posts big numbers. Although that’s obviously not always the case and it doesn’t necessarily lead to wins, Rose has still put together an impressive NBA season to this point. So much so, that it’s led to some calling for Rose to start at point guard over Jeff Teague.

On Wednesday night when the team faced the Detroit Pistons, Teague was ruled out with an ankle injury. Rose played 38 minutes and poured in 33 points with seven assists on 14-29 shooting. Although it’s just one game, it does pose the question of whether he should take over as the starter moving forward.