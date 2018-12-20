Dez Bryant on Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Trade: ‘The Dude Is Phenomenal’

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has never been one to pull punches when talking about his former team. Whether it’s good or bad, the long-time Cowboys wideout has been open and honest about his thoughts. And when the topic of Amari Cooper came up recently, Dez offered up a rave review.

As Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Bryant joined 105.3 The Fan and stated that acquiring Cooper was one of the best things the Cowboys could have done.

Dez Bryant on @1053thefan: Getting Amari Cooper is "probably the best thing they could've ever done. The dude is phenomenal. I don't know what Oakland was doing…Dallas' offense reminds me so much of Alabama…It's slowed down, his type of route tree. He's gonna be dominant." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 20, 2018

It’s a glowing review from a player who Cowboys fans loved during his tenure with the team. Although Bryant was released by the team prior to the 2018 NFL season, he received an opportunity with the New Orleans Saints later in the year. Unfortunately, Bryant suffered a torn Achilles in his first practice with the Saints and never got the chance to play in a game.

Amari Cooper Trade Details

While there were rumblings that many teams had interest in acquiring Cooper from the Oakland Raiders, the trade rumors were quickly denied publicly by Jon Gruden. In the end, it wound up that the offer of a first-round pick from the Cowboys was too much for the rebuilding Raiders to turn down.

Although Cooper’s production dipped in the past season-plus with Oakland, the Cowboys saw an opportunity to get a 24-year-old with tremendous upside and talent. After a poor start to the 2018 season in the Bay Area, though, a fresh start proved to be exactly what the former first-round pick needed.

Amari Cooper’s Impressive Start With Cowboys

After catching just 22 passes and one touchdown through the first six games of the season with the Raiders, it was almost like watching a new player in Dallas. Or, it was more like watching the player who flashed so much upside through the first two seasons of his career. Over his first seven games with the Cowboys, Cooper caught 44 passes for 674 yards and six touchdowns.

The most impressive games from the start of his time with Dak Prescott and company came in two crucial primetime matchups against NFC East rivals. Cooper torched the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving to the tune of 180 yards and two touchdowns. Just two weeks later, he proceeded to haul in 10 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner, against the Philadephia Eagles.

It’s safe to say Cooper has found a new home, and Bryant seems to be happy that his former team has a legitimate No. 1 wideout once again.

READ NEXT: NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Standings, Matchups & Schedule Week 16