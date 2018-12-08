Dogboe vs Navarrete Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

Isaac “The Royal Storm” Dogboe (20-0, 14 KO) will defend his WBO World Super Bantamweight title on Saturday night at The Madison Square Garden Theater in New York against Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (25-1, 22 KO).

Preview

At just 24 years old, Isaac Dogboe has already established himself as a young star in the sport. The proud Ghanaian deserves some consideration for Fighter of the Year. This fight with Navarrete will be his fourth of the year. He shocked the world–all except me of course–when he stopped Jessie Magdaleno in the 11th round to win the title.

This defense against Navarrete will be his second and it comes on the undercard of a major ESPN show as the co-feature ahead of the Vasyl Lomachenko-Jose Pedraza bout.

Navarrete is no pushover. The 23-year-old Mexican has an 86 percent KO rate, but facing Dogboe is a major step up in competition for him. He’s also never fought outside of Mexico in his professional career. How will he respond to a bout against an elite world champion on a major stage?

We’ll find out the answer to that question and more on Saturday.