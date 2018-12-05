DraftKings NBA: Picks & Optimal Lineups for Wednesday, December 5

As NBA daily fantasy sports players have become accustomed to, Wednesday nights typically offer a big slate loaded with games. And today is no different, as there are 10 games on tap and DraftKings has opted to roll out a few new games as well. We're going to take a look at the slate as a whole and offer up a few picks at various price ranges and then a few optimal lineups.

Although there are a few games that really stand out as potential game-stacking targets, here are a few which may be worth targeting. I've also included their current projected total for points and the betting line (per Odds Shark), as this can be a great way to get an idea of where to start your DFS research.

Washington Wizards (-5.5) at Atlanta Hawks – over/under 232.5

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans (-6) – over/under 227

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors (-6) – over/under 229

Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks (-7.5) – over/under 229.5

Before I break down the optimal lineups, let's first check out a few names I'll target for this slate who immediately jump out.

Top DraftKings NBA DFS Picks – December 5

Joel Embiid ($10,300) vs. Toronto Raptors

While I'll always try to list at least one or two expensive names right out of the gate, both Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are top plays here. They're incredibly expensive, but certainly worth it if there's enough value. As far as Joel Embiid goes, this is a player who's been on a tear this season.

Embiid is averaging 27 points and 13.4 rebounds per game. He and the Sixers now draw the Toronto Raptors in a primetime game on ESPN, and we know Embiid loves the national spotlight. After he was one of the team's lone bright spots in a 129-112 loss to the Raptors earlier this season (31 points, 11 rebounds, four assists), he should have another big game.

Andre Drummond ($8,800) vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Drummond is simply too cheap here in this spot. While Blake Griffin may impact his rebounds (very slightly), he's had an absolute monster year to this point. And while the Bucks are a solid defensive team, they can be attacked inside, as Brook Lopez isn't a good defender. While Giannis is the talking point of this game, I think Drummond is a steal at $8,800. I especially love that he's coming off a poor showing in a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, making this a prime bounceback spot.

Other top picks: Anthony Davis ($11,500), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600), Jrue Holiday ($9,100)

Click next to see the mid-tier targets, followed by the value plays and optimal lineups.