DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for Chiefs vs. Seahawks

As the NFL playoff push is in full swing, Sunday Night Football in Week 16 is set to provide us with a game that has playoff implications. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks still have plenty to play for. And in turn, the 12th man in Seattle should be ready to make some noise while making MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes' life tough.

But as we've seen, the Chiefs are one of the top teams in the NFL this season so the Seahawks will have their work cut out for them, even at home. Along with a great game, as always we have some strong daily fantasy football options for this game. Whether you're playing in your season-long fantasy playoffs and need a distraction from a big game or simply want to stay in the action after elimination, this is a great way to do so.

With a key game set for Sunday night, we're going to take deep dive into the DraftKings showdown slate. These are single-game options which feature a different set of rules (to some extent) than regular DFS games. In turn, you'll want to take a different approach to building lineups for these games.

I'll offer both a mixture of top picks, different lineups and players to consider for the Week 16 DraftKings slate. As always, there is a range of different game options for this matchup, including single-entry tournaments, multi-entry events (150-max or smaller) and additional choices beyond that. In order to cover each base, the lineups offered will be an optimal, 150-max and single entry.

But before we get into the picks and lineups, here's a quick look at how DraftKings showdowns work. Specifically, it's worth noting that these games will feature captains which cost 1.5-times the regular amount. You choose one per lineup and it comes with a bonus as well.

– Six total players (one captain, five flex players)

– Captain selection costs 1.5 times standard salary but scores 1.5 times the standard points

– Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST)

– $50,000 salary cap

– You can use more than one quarterback

So, we have the Chiefs (11-3) who are attempting to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC on one side. On the other, the Seahawks (8-6) are attempting to secure a playoff berth of their own with a win. Both teams benefit massively from a victory, so there should be fireworks from the start of this game.

As Playoff Status shows, both the Chiefs and Seahawks can clinch the above spots with a victory. For Kansas City, they received some help from the Baltimore Ravens this week, who knocked off the Chargers on the road Saturday night. Seattle has multiple teams hot on their trail currently for the Wild Card.

I'll first start with the captain spot in this game and also the thought process for which players to build around in that top spot.