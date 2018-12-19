NFL Playoff Scenarios: Eagles’ Chances to Land Each Postseason Spot

The Philadelphia Eagles are without starting quarterback Carson Wentz, but their NFL playoff hopes remain alive. As we head into Week 16 of the season, the Eagles have some work to do but remain in the mix and their outlook is an interesting one. Currently, the Eagles sit at 7-7 with the same record as the Washington Redskins and a half game behind the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 6 seed.

With the Eagles still facing a tough path ahead to the postseason, the odds aren’t exactly in their favor currently. It’s worth noting that they do not control their own destiny for a postseason berth and need some help from the names above them in the Vikings or Seattle Seahawks.

Before anything let’s take a quick look at the current NFC standings and then evaluate Philadelphia’s chances to not only make the postseason but earn each specific seed.

NFC Playoff Outlook & Standings

*Notates division leader

1. New Orleans Saints (11-2)* 2. Los Angeles Rams (11-3)* 3. Chicago Bears (10-4)* 4. Dallas Cowboys (8-6)* 5. Seattle Seahawks (8-6) 6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1) 7. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) 8. Washington Redskins (7-7) 9. Carolina Panthers (6-8)

Eagles’ Odds to Finish in Each Playoff Spot

Unfortunately, the odds favor the Eagles finishing the season on the outside looking in at the playoffs. Their current odds include a 77 percent chance that they finish in the No. 7 seed or worse. The good news is that they do have a chance at the No. 6 seed still, and it’s a realistic one. Here’s a look at the latest on their outlook to finish in each possible spot in the NFC.

*Note: All odds for seedings are courtesy of PlayoffStatus.com.

No. 4 seed: 2 percent

No. 5 seed: 1 percent

No. 6 seed: 20 percent

No playoffs: 77 percent

The Eagles have work to do and this certainly proves that. Considering the Seahawks were given roughly a 96 percent chance to make the playoffs in either the No. 5 or 6 spot, it really points to the rest of the NFC battling for the one remaining position.

For comparison’s sake, the Redskins boast just an 18 percent chance to finish in the final Wild Card position, but a two percent chance at No. 5. Their likelihood to miss the playoffs is also higher at 79 percent. Unfortunately, the Vikings have been given the same odds to miss the playoffs as they have to earn the sixth and final seed at 39 percent.

