Eagles Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does Philadelphia Play Next?

The Philadelphia Eagles have pulled off what many considered to be a major longshot just weeks ago. Thanks to a Week 17 win over the Washington Redskins, paired with the Chicago Bears knocking off the Minnesota Vikings, the Eagles are now playoff bound. They’ll head into the postseason with a full head of steam and looking to continue their superb recent run.

Philadelphia used a run of victories which included wins against the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and the Redskins in order to jump back into the playoff picture. Entering the week, the Eagles sat on the outside looking in, behind the Seattle Seahawks and Vikings for a wild card spot.

Thanks to a little help from the Bears, Philly is going dancing once again and they have an opportunity to push for back-to-back Super Bowl victories. Let’s take a look at the Eagles’ matchup and latest on their schedule.

Eagles to Face Bears in Wild Card Round

While the Seahawks held the No. 5 seed, the team who just helped the Eagles get into the postseason is who Doug Pederson’s team will draw first. The Bears finished the year with a 12-4 record and were nearly good enough to land a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

As we await the official details of the game, it’s been reported by Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill Jr. that Dallas is expected to play in the primetime slot on Saturday, January 5.

“Per a source, FOX is doing the early wildcard game next Sunday from Chicago which means that Dallas will likely play Saturday night,” Hill tweeted.

Assuming that proves to be the case, the Eagles would then play on Sunday, January 6, and the game would more than likely fall early in the day. As Sporting News detailed, the games are split between the AFC/NFC on the two days, with one game falling on each day.

Key Matchups to Watch

How the Eagles fare against a strong Bears pass-rush will be a major talking point. Chicago racked up 50 sacks this season led by Khalil Mack’s 12.5. Philadelphia’s offense will be put to the test against a group who had allowed just 227.6 passing yards and 81.1 rushing yards per game through Week 16.

On the opposite side, the Eagles are likely going to be relying on Nick Foles once again, just as they did last postseason. Foles completed 28-of-33 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the key Week 17 victory. Through his five starts this season, the 29-year-old quarterback has now totaled seven touchdowns while tossing just three interceptions.

