FanDuel NFL Picks & Optimal Lineups for Redskins vs. Eagles Single Game

The homestretch of the NFL season is underway and Week 13 is set to wrap up with a crucial Monday Night Football matchup. The game which pits the Washington Redskins (6-5) against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) could have major playoff implications. Both teams need wins to keep pace with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, and the loser may find themselves squarely behind the 8-ball moving forward.

It's been a rollercoaster season for both teams, and Washington recently lost quarterback Alex Smith to a gruesome leg injury, putting the spotlight on backup Colt McCoy. Although McCoy has started just one game thus far, the Redskins have lost three of the last four after tallying three-straight wins prior to that.

In a matchup with another struggling team in Eagles, who have dropped two of three and three of the last five, there's a lot on the line here. Whoever rights the ship could wind up having a legitimate playoff chance. With a lot on the line, it means the daily fantasy football single game options are worth talking about.

So that's exactly what I'll be doing here, and after looking at the DraftKings picks and optimal lineups, the same will be done for the FanDuel slate. It's worth noting that there are a few differences between the two daily fantasy sites when it comes to single-game tournaments, specifically with the construction of lineups. I'll go more in-depth on that front as we get into the top picks, MVP choices (who receive a 1.5x bonus) and will also provide three different lineups.

The first of these will be the optimal lineup, which is a well-rounded and balanced option. From there, I'll explain the choices for 150-max games, which include more risk and high upside, as those games can feature higher scores, but huge prizes. Finally, there's the single entry/cash lineup with less risk and a very balanced approach.

For those who haven't played FanDuel single games before, the rules are fairly straightforward, but here's a quick look at the general idea behind the game.

– Select five players (one MVP) while staying in the $60,000 salary cap

– MVP choice will receive 1.5-times the points as regular flex plays

– Can use any position, including kickers and defenses

– Can play two quarterbacks if you choose to

Let's jump in by first breaking down the top MVP plays of the slate and then roll into the optimal lineup.