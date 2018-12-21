Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 16: The Baker Mayfield Show

Due to the fact that the 2018 NFL regular season is beginning to wind down, the fantasy football year is over for many people. But, that doesn't mean there's not a different approach to take when evaluating targets for fantasy games. Obviously, while some players are in the mix for their league championship (or possibly semifinals), many others are eyeing something else.

This, of course, would be daily fantasy football. For the final weeks of the NFL season, DraftKings features big games with huge prize pools. In turn, some will look to take the knowledge they've picked up throughout the season and attempt to use it in DFS.

The data found in most start/sit debates can almost always help to figure out a game plan for weekly fantasy games. At the very least, it will help to provide a nice starting point for players you'll want to consider building lineups around.

Considering that players are looking for advice on all different types of games now, we're going to do the start 'em sit 'em for Week 16 in a unique fashion. For starters, we'll include more names and also provide some insight into the pricing of players on DraftKings as well. From there, I'll also lay out a few DFS-specific plays for each position. These are names who are either good values or top players who are underpriced.

Before we jump right into that, let's first take a look at a few of the key injuries that stand out heading into the week and how it could impact the fantasy week.

Week 16 Fantasy Injuries to Play Big Role in Decisions

While there are a variety of names worth monitoring the status of moving forward, we've compiled a list of a few of the biggest players on the injury report. It's worth noting that the status for many of these players could change and will be finalized as games draw closer. Let's start off with an interesting group of running backs.

*Note: All info on injury updates courtesy of Rotoworld.

– Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (out, injured reserve)

– James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (seems unlikely to play)

– Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams (likely to play)

– Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (likely to play)

– Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers (TBD)

– Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (likely to play)

– Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants (unlikely)

– Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (unlikely)

– Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (TBD)

Moving forward, we'll evaluate each position and lay out who the top names to start are and also which players are worth sitting this week. When it comes to injuries, I'll notate if a player is only worth starting if due to an injury.

As far as the DraftKings side of the evaluation goes, the picks will be somewhat based off the starts in each section, but I will also provide a few additional names to consider. Moving forward in the week, I'll have a full weekend breakdown of daily fantasy content, but this is a good starting point.

Let's start off with the start-sit breakdown for the quarterback position.