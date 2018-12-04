Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 14 Predictions

The fantasy football playoffs are upon us making lineup decisions even more stressful in Week 14. We are here to give you every opportunity to win your fantasy league thanks to this week's edition of Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.

Injuries combined with the release of Kareem Hunt have made the running back position difficult for fantasy owners to navigate. Chargers running back Justin Jackson is one of our starts for this week. CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg detailed why Jackson should be one of the top waiver wire adds for Week 14.

"In the first game without Gordon, Jackson looked impressive in Week 13 at Pittsburgh," Eisenberg writes. "He had eight carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 19 yards on one target. And just keep in mind there's a chance Gordon can return in Week 14 against the Bengals. If that happens, then Jackson goes back to third string behind Gordon and Austin Ekeler. But should Gordon remain out again, Jackson should have success against the Bengals in tandem with Ekeler, as Cincinnati allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year."

What's the key to winning your fantasy playoff matchup? Don't overthink things or try to use too much strategy in your lineups. Your team made the postseason because of the particular players on your roster. Start your studs and don't try to get too cute with your roster decisions.

The Saints-Bucs Game Has the Highest Over-Under in Vegas

If you are looking for a shootout, the Bucs host the Saints in what Vegas expects to be the highest scoring game of the week. The over-under is set at 56 points per OddsShark. The Saints are likely to have a bounce-back game after scoring just 10 points against the Cowboys, and the Bucs offense is starting to click.

There are a total of four games with point totals above 50: Ravens-Chiefs, Saints-Bucs, Steelers-Raiders and Rams-Bears. Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter has seen improvements from Jameis Winston, particularly when it comes to his decision making.

“I’m sure we’ll turn it over again at some point," Koetter said per Bucs Nation. "I’m sure we haven’t seen the last of turnovers. You see what happened to Carolina yesterday. Cam Newton had been playing right at probably his MVP level from a couple years ago when he had four turnovers yesterday – could’ve had six. We had our hands on other balls. It’s fickle that way. I think as long as Jameis continues to make good decisions then he’s going to play good football. That’s really all we’re worried about."

The Rams and Bears matchup could be particularly juicy as long as Mitch Trubisky is back under center for Chicago. Both teams also have good defenses, but we can still expect the offenses to put up points in the primetime matchup.

As always, feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @JonDAdams with particular fantasy football questions. Good luck to you in all your playoff matchups and meet us back here next week as we get you one step closer to a fantasy football championship.

