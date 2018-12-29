Hakeem Butler NFL Draft Projection: Latest on Iowa State WR’s Stock

The Iowa State Cyclones have one of the most intriguing wide receivers in college football, and it seems he’s set to take his talents to the next level. Hakeem Butler has quickly proven to be an explosive playmaker capable of stretching the field and hitting home runs often. The redshirt junior will reportedly enter the 2019 NFL Draft on the heels of a huge 2018 season.

Benjamin Solak of The Draft Network was first to report the news, citing that Butler will declare after Iowa State’s matchup with Washington State in the Alamo Bowl. The talented 6-foot-6 wide receiver who possesses exceptional size and speed has totaled 51 receptions for 1,126 yards and nine touchdowns through 12 games in 2018. As Solak points out, his 22.1 yards-per-reception rank No. 2 in the country.

With the expectation that Butler will head to the draft after this game, we’re going to take a look at the latest rumblings on his stock.

Hakeem Butler’s NFL Draft Stock

It’s an interesting situation considering Butler hasn’t actually declared ahead of the bowl game. In turn, evaluations of his draft stock are somewhat few and far between. ESPN’s Mel Kiper doesn’t have Butler listed among his top-10 wide receivers, but it’s unknown if that will change if/when he declares.

Back in November, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register spoke with multiple analysts about Butler and his draft outlook. One of those people included NFL.com’s Gil Brandt who called Iowa State’s wideout “one of the premier wide receivers in the country.”

Draft Tek, who breaks wide receivers into options who can play out of the slot and others who are “feature” players, or those who would line up at the X or Z, have a fine grade on Butler. He’s listed under the “feature” section and is ranked No. 7 among that group, behind South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel.

When Hakeem Butler Could Be Drafted

Butler should be a day two pick more than likely, at least according to a few draft gurus. In the same interview above with the Des Moines Register, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler spoke about the Iowa State wideout and offered a positive outlook on his draft stock.

“Brugler said there’s also questions about Butler’s speed and his route-running. But he believes there is so much potential with Butler that the Iowa State star could land somewhere in the second or third round.”

Brandt echoed a similar sentiment when it came to the solid review of Butler, stating that he could possibly even push his way into the first round.

Obviously, a lot can change in the build-up to the draft, but there’s a good chance the NFL Scouting Combine could actually help Butler. As things currently stand, there’s a reason for optimism that the Cyclones receiver will only continue improving his stock.

