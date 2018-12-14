Keenan Allen Injury: Positive Update Revealed for Chargers WR

The Los Angeles Chargers victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 15 was impressive for a variety of reasons. Along with the fact that running back Melvin Gordon sat out with a knee injury, the Chargers also lost top wide receiver Keenan Allen to an apparent hip injury. Allen’s absence was a big blow to the team, but it resulted in Mike Williams stepping up to have a huge night.

Following Allen’s injury, which occurred during the second quarter of Thursday’s game, the receiver was ruled as questionable to return but proved unable to do so. Regardless, the Chargers pulled off a stunning last-second 29-28 win on a two-point conversion in Arrowhead to create a tie at the top of the AFC West.

With two games remaining, the Chiefs hold the AFC West tiebreaker at this point, but Allen will obviously be needed as soon he’s healthy enough to return for the final push. Let’s take a look at the latest on his injury as well as what moment left the Pro Bowl receiver’s status up in the air moving forward.

How Keenan Allen Got Hurt

Allen nearly made one of the best catches of the season and possibly in history. On a pass thrown to the corner of the end zone, the Chargers receiver juggled the ball with one hand and hauled it in, but was ultimately ruled out of bounds. Unfortunately, this was the play in which he suffered the injury.

Allen got up slow after the play, was removed from the game shortly after and went to the medical tent. The Chargers then revealed he was questionable to return to the game with a hip injury.

Unfortunately, it seems Allen’s absence could extend beyond just this game, at least based on the early returns. Although one piece of analysis does point to a previous injury the Chargers wideout suffered which ultimately ended his season, this is not expected to be as serious.

Latest Insight & Outlook on Allen’s Status

As the final word on Allen’s official injury should come to light soon, there’s been various thoughts and insights that have trickled out. Specifically, former NFL doctor David J. Chao broke down the outlook on the San Diego Tribune. After first revealing Allen was likely done for the night a bit after the injury, Chao also stated that “it will be difficult for him to play next week.”

“By video, Allen suffered a hip pointer (contusion and hematoma at the iliac crest).” “A hip pointer is a very painful injury that stiffens and swells quickly. It is difficult to run even straight ahead, as many muscles originate off the hip/pelvis bone here and any contraction causes pain.” Chao wrote.

Chao went on to cite the 2015 play against the Baltimore Ravens in which Allen caught a touchdown but lacerated his kidney on the play, ending his season. He stated that he does not expect organ damage here, though, and that Allen should be back prior to the playoffs and likely before that.

Update

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, Allen has been diagnosed with a hip pointer and no structural damage. He may miss time, but the good news is that it seems as though he should be good to go by the playoffs at the very worst.

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen, who went down hard last night, was diagnosed with a hip pointer, source said. No structural damage and nothing that’ll affect him long-term. He could miss some time, but it’s unlikely to be much. All in all, could have been much worse. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2018

Allen’s Week 16 outlook seems bleak at this point, but we’ll update as additional information is provided and the Chargers release the official diagnosis on their top wideout.

