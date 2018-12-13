Kevin Durant’s Comments About LeBron Were ‘On The Money’ Says NBA Expert

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Rick Bucher, Kevin Durant admitted that the attention LeBron James receives isn’t his fault.

“So much hype comes from being around LeBron from other people,” said Durant.

“He has so many fanboys in the media. Even the beat writers just fawn over him. I’m like, we’re playing basketball here, and it’s not even about basketball at certain points. So I get why anyone wouldn’t want to be in that environment because it’s toxic. Especially when the attention is bullshit attention, fluff. It’s not LeBron’s fault at all; it’s just the fact you have so many groupies in the media that love to hang on every word. Just get out of the way and let us play basketball.”

Kevin Durant’s comments about LeBron were “right on the money,” says @sheridanhoops – https://t.co/osBSW0Svle “Speaks for the state of the business. There’s a lot of aggregation out there. The way these blogs write their headlines is so that people are going to click on it.” pic.twitter.com/WzIbMMu1Ko — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 8, 2018

Was this a signal that KD won’t join LeBron James and the Lakers this summer?

“Speaks for the state of the business,” NBA insider Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“There’s a lot of aggregation out there. The way these blogs write their headlines is so that people are going to click on it.”

Added Sheridan via Scoop B Radio:

“It’s about being educated. Kevin is a smart guy. There’s nothing inaccurate about what he said. Lebron does have local media and guys who kiss his ass. Unfortunately that’s part of the business. There’s a bunch of journalists who kiss ass to get stories. Some people do that. I don’t do that, I have my method and they have theirs.

Kevin Durant also weighed in on players who ultimately changed their games to mesh with James.

Kevin Durant “didn’t have to change his game when playing with Steph Curry.” – @sheridanhoops via #ScoopBRadio – https://t.co/osBSW0Svle pic.twitter.com/mQnFT4gFdh — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 8, 2018

“Kevin Love, he had to totally change his game to fit, to be a shooter,” Durant told Rick Bucher last week.

“Which, I think, he deserves way more credit for switching his game. Bosh, same way. LeBron is a player that needs to play with guys that already know how they play the game — and shooters. Like, young players that are still developing, it’s always going to be hard because he demands the ball so much, he demands control of the offense and he creates for everybody.”

Will that deter him from signing with the Lakers?

“Kevin didn’t rule out of playing for the Lakers,” Chris Sheridan tells Scoop B Radio.

“He just stated that it’s a lot of BS in media when playing with LeBron. If KD played with LeBron, would he have to change his game like Chris Bosh did? Nope. Not at all. KD would be just KD, he didn’t have to change his game when playing with Steph Curry. And KD chases championships. KD comments were right on the money.”

Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million contract with the Warriors and has the option to opt out ahead of the 2019-20 season, per Spotrac.

The Lakers will enter the 2019 free agency period with a ton of roster spots to fill.