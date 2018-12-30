Kyler Murray’s Family: Does the Quarterback Have a Girlfriend?

Kyler Murray is the quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, who are playing Alabama in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night.

Murray is not involved in any romantic relationship publicly. He does not have a public girlfriend or a wife.

Here’s what you need to know about Murray’s family:

Murray’s Father, Kevin Murray, Was a Two-Time All-American Quarterback & Successful Baseball Player

Murray’s success in both baseball and football comes from deep roots: his father, Kevin Murray, was a quarterback for Texas A&M, a two-time All-American who led his team to a Cotton Bowl title in the 1980s. What’s more, he played baseball for the Milwaukee Brewers prior to enrolling at A&M, according to Dallas News.

Like his father, Murray has juggled two sports as a young man, and despite his massive success with college football, he plans to leave football behind for a career in the MLB. Murray was selected by Oakland Athletics as the ninth overall pick in the MLB draft last spring, per The New York Times. To reporters in November, Murray said, “I feel like I could play in the N.F.L., but as far as giving it up, as of now, yeah, that’s the plan.”