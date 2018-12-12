Lakers’ Lonzo Ball Hilariously Trolled on Instagram by Kyle Kuzma

There’s a never-ending run of light-hearted trash talking between Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and forward Kyle Kuzma. It’s dated back to last season and is showing little sign of slowing down. The two young playmakers have obviously built a strong rapport both on an off the court, but their sarcastic jabs at each other are common on social media.

That proved true again following the team’s recent win over the San Antonio Spurs, as Kuzma made sure to troll Ball with a photo on Instagram (courtesy of CBC Athletes).

For what it’s worth, Ball isn’t the only one who’s felt the wrath of Kuzma’s social media trolling. Just days ago, the 23-year-old pulled out the old-man jokes on LeBron James after the star admitted he went to bed ridiculously early.

You left your walking stick at the facility as well grandpa. @KingJames https://t.co/pEFYjqTMAu — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 5, 2018

Both Ball and LeBron took the trolling in stride and neither player has had an issue giving it right back to Kuzma either. The Lakers as a whole seem to be building a strong rapport, something that was obviously bound to take time.

Kuzma and Ball Solid in Lakers’ Recent Run

Although the Lakers still have some things to sort out as they sit at 15-9 on the year, they’re trending in the right direction. The team wrapped up the month of November with back-to-back wins and carried that momentum into December by pulling off two-straight as well. Both Kuzma and Ball have been big as of late, stepping up to play vital roles alongside James in the wins.

As for Kuzma specifically, he’s averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the two games to begin December. Ball ramped up his production by increasing his assist numbers and playing strong defense. In that same stretch, he’s averaged 10.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per.

LeBron James’ Dominance in Victories

LeBron has taken it upon himself to step into a larger role as a scorer in the Lakers’ recent run of wins. Over the four games, he’s topped 21 field goal attempts on three occasions while scoring 28 points or more three times as well. His lone performance below those numbers came in a 120-96 win over the Phoenix Suns when the Lakers had full control throughout.

Prior to the four-game win streak, James didn’t attempt more than 17 shots in three consecutive games and the team picked up just one victory. It’s apparent that the future Hall-of-Famer taking on a heavy workload from a scoring perspective can benefit the Lakers across the board.

